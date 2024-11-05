Misinformation at the Watsco Center temporarily blocks out-of-state students from casting votes

BY: Ethan Mannello, Ashley Sewall, Lauren Ferrer, Jenny Jacoby, Laura Martella

Poll workers at the Watsco Center began turning students away who they believed did not provide valid voter identification according to several student sources midway through Election Day.

Students attempting to vote had been informed that their Cane ID, in addition to a credit or debit card with a signature or out-of-state driver’s license would permit them to vote. Earlier in the day this combination of ID’s was accepted but began being rejected around 12:30 p.m., when poll workers told out-of-state students this was no longer allowed.

“I was told that my forms of ID which were my Texas drivers license, my student ID and a signed credit card were not valid and they said only a passport and a Florida ID would work,” said Katherine Dyke, a sophomore studying business analytics, finance and accounting.

The Miami Dade-County Elections website states that, “When you go vote, whether at an early voting site or on Election Day, you must have a current and valid ID that has your name, photo and signature.”

The site lists forms of acceptable IDs, including a Florida driver’s license, United States passport and a student ID. The combination of a Cane Card and a credit card with a signature is an acceptable form of identification, according to UM’s Get Out the Vote.

Some students returned to their homes to get their passports after repeatedly being told they would not be allowed to vote without one.

“Luckily, I had my passport in my Lakeside apartment, so I went back to get it, but what if that was your only time to vote? Or you didn’t bring your passport to school with you?” said Daniella Krasney, a freshman majoring in journalism. “People could have been completely screwed.”

Others waited on the scene, argued with poll workers and called the election hotline demanding answers.

“I got on the phone with a woman that works at the elections office, who repeated to the poll workers that my student ID and a signed credit card would work,” Dyke said.

UMPD was informed of the situation and a police officer arrived at the Watsco Center at approximately 1:15 p.m. to monitor the polling location.

After the election hotline and police were called, voters faced less trouble.

“I heard other people were having trouble, but once I got there I had no issues,” said Amaya Thomas, a senior majoring in exercise physiology who voted around 1:40 p.m. “I’m not a Florida resident and I was able to vote with my student ID and credit card, so I think they figured it out.”

However in the middle of the confusion, several students had to leave the precinct to attend classes or other commitments.

“I went to vote and they basically said that I needed my passport to vote because I had a New Jersey ID and didn’t have my voter registration card,” said Henri Maman, a second-year architecture student. “And then they made me wait in line for one singular guy who was helping everyone and spending like 30 minutes with each person. I left because I had class and I’m going to try after.”

The Hurricane will update if any further information becomes available.