Cuban students feel that ‘Democrats have sunk all hope of living the American dream’

The Hispanic population in Florida consists of approximately 5.7 million people, with the University of Miami’s student body being 28% Hispanic. In Miami-Dade County, Cubans tend to lean Republican and have increasingly supported Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Although Hispanics’ votes do mediate between Cubans and Puerto Ricans, Republican support among them has “grown by 10 points since 2018, continuing a dozen-year trend of America’s largest ethnic minority group drifting in a more politically conservative direction,” according to NBC News.

Former U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo said, “Trump goes out of his way to celebrate the country in a way a lot of Hispanics can relate to,” while the Democratic Party has embraced a “victimhood discourse” that focuses on “what Democrats consider to be fundamental injustices and structural abuses in American society.”

Isabella Boyer, a Cuban-American senior at the University of Miami, highlighted this sentiment.

“The Republican Party works to provide the American dream while the democrats have sunk all hope of living the American dream via their economic policies and open border policies,” she said. “Many of Kamala’s plans align with those of a communist. Cuban Americans recognize this pattern and vote republican.”

Boyer proudly shared her family’s history, which is a large determinant on why she identifies as a conservative.

Her grandparents, who are originally from Cuba, fled to the United States in the hopes of escaping the communist regime under Fidel Castro.

Cuban flags way high above the crowds celebrating Fidel Castro’s death on Nov. 26, 2016 in Little Havana. Photo courtesy Tiffany Perez.

“My family came from Cuba many years ago to escape communism and live the American dream. My family is proud to be Cuban American and did it the right way to become citizens of the United States and live the American dream,” she said.

Boyer’s views and experiences align with others of similar descent, including Rep. Curbelo.

Cubelo said, “South Florida Hispanics, many of whom are immigrants who fled difficult situations” abroad and “feel very blessed to be in the United States.”

Other Cuban students however, place more emphasis on economic policies and action in their reason for voting for Trump.

University of Miami Graduate Student and Cuban-American, Eddie Hernandez, shared his thoughts on Trump’s taxation policies.

“I vote right because I will be an hourly worker and Trump will have a policy for no tax on overtime pay which also will benefit my family,” he said. “I also feel 4 years ago we were all better off with Trump’s economic policies.”

Puerto Ricans on the other hand, tend to lean more democratic across Florida and the U.S.

“I say I’m actually more moderate-left leaning and so is my immediate family,” said Sofia Mateo, a Puerto Rican student at the University of Miami. “My parents grew up in Connecticut and my family is Puerto Rican. Their life experiences with their local government and peers definitely shaped why they’re more left leaning.”

This disparity reflects the broader trend that ethnic groups who have fled communist regimes, like Cubans, often lean conservative, while those from non-communist backgrounds do tend to vote more liberal.