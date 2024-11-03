Takeaways from Miami Football’s shaky victory over Duke

There’s never a dull moment for the No. 5/4 Miami Hurricanes (9-0) at Hard Rock Stadium as they stole a victory 53-31 over the Duke Blue Devils (6-3) on Saturday afternoon in Miami Gardens. The Hurricanes welcomed former coach Manny Diaz back to Hard Rock and sent him home packing.

This was a bit of an odd game for the ‘Canes. They looked sloppy at times and really good at times. The team will need a more consistent effort to beat better teams but a win is a win and Miami moves on with a still intact undefeated record.

This team is record breaking

Two different players wearing orange and green broke records on Saturday. Xavier Restrpo moved into first place on the Miami Hurricanes all time receiving yards record with his eight reception, 146 yard performance on Saturday. Restrepo passed Santana Moss and Reggie Wayne who were in first and second place, respectively.

Quarterback Cam Ward broke the single-season passing touchdown record with his five touchdown passes on Saturday. Ward passed Malik Rosier’s record of 32 and still has at least three more games to push the record.

We are truly witnessing history in Miami Gardens this season.

The ‘Canes lack consistency

On both sides of the ball, Miami lacked any type of consistency. At the start of the Duke game, Miami looked to run away with the game, putting together two dominating drives and forcing an interception. The next two drives were ugly three-and-outs for the Miami offense and the Blue Devils operated with efficiency as they marched down the field and proceeded to go on a 21-3 run before the half.

Then the ‘Canes played a stellar offensive game in the second half and scored 21 points, looking unstoppable. With all the momentum on their side, leading by seven in the fourth quarter, Ward throws a horrendous interception that gives Duke life.

That is not what you want to see from the guy who broke the single-season passing touchdown record in Hurricanes history.

Miami’s defense is subpar

It was an embarrassing performance for the Miami defense. Duke, which entered this game ranked 107th in total yards per game, scored 21 points and racked up 210 yards of first-half offense.

The defense did settle in during the second half and played a pretty tough game forcing two turnovers and stiming the Duke offense, but the ‘Canes can’t get away with playing this sloppy for long, or it will burn them against teams with tougher offenses.

Miami did not get meaningful pressure on Murphy all game on Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy at all in the first half. The linebackers were missing assignments in the run game and in coverage. The safeties were lost in the middle of the field and deep in coverage. At all three levels the Miami offense was failing.

OJ Frederique, Jr. is the best cornerback for Miami right now

In need of a huge defensive stop during the third quarter, the true freshman cornerback played the deep ball by Murphy. Playing on the back of the wide receiver, Frederique took advantage of the overthrow and returned the ball back to the Miami 38. This led to a touchdown and Miami retaking the lead over the Blue Devils.

Miami cornerbacks had been torched all afternoon. Murphy was doing whatever he wanted through the air and Darly Porter Jr. and Jadais Richard were unable to slow down Sahmir Hagans who caught nine passes for 139 yards and a score.

Richard did make some plays in the second half including a pass breakup and an interception that made his statline a little more palpable. Richard left the game with a lower-body injury following his interception in the fourth quarter.

Frederique has been locking down opposing receivers all season. With the way he’s playing, and with the play around him, he’ll be in line to get the toughest matchups the rest of the way.

Isaiah Horton is Miami’s #2

Coming into the season Horton was fourth on the depth chart in the Hurricanes wide receiver room. Throughout the season Horton has provided numerous clutch moments. The big 6’4” wideout has been Ward’s favorite target besides Restrepo.

Horton feasts on balls over the middle. The slant route is so difficult to defend and with Ward’s vision and Horton’s size, the duo is almost unstoppable. Whether it’s in the red zone or on clutch third downs, Horton has proven that he can be reliable in clutch situations for the ‘Canes offense.

The sophomore added six more receptions for 71 yards on Saturday to bring his season total 46 receptions and 548 yards. Horton ranks second on the team in both categories behind Restrepo.

While it was not the prettiest win on Saturday, the Hurricanes remained undefeated and moved into the top four of the polls for the first time since 2017.

All stats and data via Miami Hurricanes and ESPN.