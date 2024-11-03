Billboard Latin Music Week 2024: where tradition meets innovation

The historic Fillmore Miami Beach became the epicenter of Latin music’s universe as the 35th anniversary of Billboard Latin Music Week kicked off on Monday, Oct. 14. The event, sponsored by DoorDash, Chevron, Cheetos and Smirnoff ICE, transformed Miami into a vibrant celebration of Latin music’s past, present and future.

From Underground to Mainstream: The Evolution of Latin Music

The week’s programming perfectly captured the meteoric rise of Latin music in the global marketplace. Colombian superstar Feid’s appearance at Monday’s “From Clubs to Stadiums” panel, presented by Live Nation, embodied this transformation.

“There are many of us who are part of the team,” Feid said during the panel. “I live intensely in the present, and this helps us stay alert.”

Joined by his manager Luis Villamizar and Live Nation’s Senior VP of Global Touring, Hans Schafer, the conversation highlighted how Latin music has evolved from a niche market to a global phenomenon.

RIMAS Entertainment: A Decade of Revolutionizing Latin Music

The celebration of RIMAS Entertainment’s 10th anniversary stood as a testament to Latin music’s explosive growth. What began as a digital distributor has transformed into an international powerhouse under the leadership of CEO Noah Assad, Vice President Junior Carabaño and Habibi General Manager Raymond Acosta.

Assad’s vision of RIMAS as a “family of facilitators” has proven revolutionary, launching the careers of numerous stars including Bad Bunny, Arcángel, Eladio Carrion and Mora. The panel revealed how RIMAS’s “don’t say it, show it” philosophy has revolutionized the industry approach to artist development.

“Anyone can make money, but you can’t buy history with money,” Raymond Acosta’s words resonated throughout the panel, encapsulating RIMAS’s philosophy of prioritizing artistic development over quick profits. This approach has established RIMAS as one of the industry’s most prestigious labels in just a decade.

Breaking Barriers: Women in Latin Music

Tuesday’s Women’s Panel: Global Rising, presented by Ulta, emerged as one of the week’s most powerful conversations. The star-studded lineup featured Bad Gyal, Belinda, Danna, Debi Nova, Mon Laferte and Zhamira Zambrano, each bringing unique perspectives on navigating the Latin music industry. The discussion delved deep into the challenges and triumphs of being women in a rapidly evolving industry.

Danna’s passionate declaration about female alliances resonated throughout the room:

“They are important and necessary,” Danna said. “We talk to each other and the world moves. Being able to turn around and know that we are colleagues and not competition […] We are making a very big change. Women are taking charge of everything.”

The panel highlighted how female artists are not just breaking through barriers but actively reshaping the industry’s landscape, creating support systems and mentorship opportunities for the next generation of Latin music talent.

Bridging Generations: Yandel’s Legacy and Future

In one of the week’s most insightful sessions, reggaeton pioneer Yandel took center stage to discuss his latest project, “ELYTE,” his eighth solo studio album. The 19-track production serves as a masterclass in evolution, showcasing how veteran artists can stay relevant while honoring their roots.

Yandel’s approach to blending traditional reggaeton with contemporary elements demonstrated his commitment to pushing the genre forward while maintaining its essential character.

The panel became particularly engaging when Yandel was joined by rising star Dei V and De La Ghetto, creating a powerful moment of generational exchange. The trio’s discussion revealed how Puerto Rico’s rich musical tradition continues to evolve through collaboration and mutual respect.

De La Ghetto’s observation, “It’s important to study the greats,” highlights the genre coming full circle – from Puerto Rican artists studying English hip-hop artists to today’s English-speaking artists drawing inspiration from Latin artists.

Young Miko: The Voice of a New Generation

In a compelling Superstar Q&A, Young Miko offered insights into her artistic journey and the future of Latin music. When questioned about being the voice of her generation, she humbly expressed her desire to be the artist she wished she had seen growing up—authentic and true to her origins.

She spoke about wanting to inspire young listeners by embracing her unique perspective and staying connected to her cultural origins, hoping that her journey might help others feel empowered to pursue their dreams without compromising their identity.

Creative Process Unveiled

The week featured unique glimpses into music creation, with Mexican sensation Grupo Frontera demonstrating their hit-making process live on stage.

In just 40 minutes, the band crafted a new song titled “Ya No,” written by Edgar Barrera, showcasing their signature cumbia style. Later that evening, they headlined Billboard En Vivo at Wynwood Marketplace, with Majo Aguilar opening with a traditional Mexican performance that had the crowd dancing to cumbia beats.

JBalvin’s Epic Finale

The week reached its pinnacle on Wednesday night with an unforgettable showcase curated by JBalvin. Wynwood Marketplace quickly reached capacity, with the crowd’s excitement building with each performance.

Omar Courtz kicked things off with an electrifying set featuring hits from “Primera Musa,” including crowd favorites “Goddess,” “Serio con ese Q” and “Que Vas Hacer Hoy?” Saiko’s Miami debut followed, igniting the audience with “Polaris” and other chart-toppers.

Dei V maintained the energy with hits like “Quien es Dei V?”, “Narcotics,” and “Crush” before being joined by Saiko for their explosive collaboration ‘BADGYAL.”

Just when attendees thought the night couldn’t get more spectacular, JBalvin surprised the crowd with a full-blown greatest hits set. The Colombian superstar delivered a high-energy set that seamlessly transitioned between global hits like “Mi Gente,” “Bonita,” “La Cancion,” “Con Altura” and “Reggaeton.”

The performance showcased JBalvin’s extraordinary showmanship and demonstrated why he remains one of Latin music’s most influential figures. His ability to connect with the audience and create an electric atmosphere turned what was already an impressive evening into an unforgettable experience that perfectly encapsulated the spirit of Billboard Latin Music Week.

Looking Forward

As Billboard Latin Music Week celebrated its 35th anniversary, the event demonstrated how Latin music continues to evolve while honoring its roots. From RIMAS Entertainment’s decade of innovation to the cross-generational exchange between established and emerging artists, the week highlighted Latin music’s unique position at the intersection of tradition and innovation.

The success of this year’s event at the Fillmore Miami Beach not only celebrated the industry’s current achievements but also pointed toward an even brighter future for Latin music on the global stage.