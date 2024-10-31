Takeaways from Miami’s 94-61 exhibition win against Saint Leo

The Canes took on Saint Leo at the Watsco Center on Oct. 30, 2024, for its only exhibition game before regular season play begins and won, 94-61.

Offensively, the Hurricanes did not have issues. Guard Nijel Pack, who struggled from beyond the arc, still found himself with a game-high 18 points by the night’s end. Virginia Tech transfer big Lynn Kidd ended the first half with just four points but found his touch around the rim throughout the second half, finishing with 16.

One player that took fans by surprise was returning sophomore Paul Djobet.

Djobet averaged just 2.4 points in 10 minutes last season, but he looks like a new player coming into the 2024-25 season. Djobet displayed an effective offensive skillset, scoring 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting and draining both of his attempts from beyond the arc.

“He’s been practicing very hard from the summer, he got in the weight room, he’s stronger, jumping better, he’s grown up and he’s no longer a freshman learning, he’s a sophomore leading,” Larrañaga said after the game.

’Canes fans may witness a Djobet breakout season, similar to former Miami guard Wooga Poplar’s two years ago.

Freshman Divine Ugochukwu and senior Brandon Johnson reach for the ball at on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 at the Watsco Center. Photo Credit: Makena Wong, Contributing Photographer

From the minute freshman phenom Jalil Bethea entered the game, his presence was felt all over the floor. Bethea quickly scored six straight points, exhibiting his high motor and elite finishing around the rim. Despite a flawless first half from Bethea, he was awarded a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected after a loose ball scuffle at the 13:37 mark halfway through the second half. He shot a perfect 3-of-3 from the field and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe, finishing with 10 points in his shortened debut.

The ’Canes were active on the glass, as East Carolina transfer forward Brandon Johnson and Kidd led the brigade with 12 and nine rebounds, respectively.

“They’re our starting four and five. We need both of them to average eight-to-10 rebounds a game and additionally get assists,” Larrañaga said.

Idaho State transfer Kiree Huie is reportedly still out with a hand injury, but his return will add crucial additional length to Larrañaga’s lineup. Matthew Cleveland has also been out the past two weeks with an upper-body injury, and he’s someone who averaged over six rebounds per contest last season. Cleveland is expected to return to Miami’s lineup soon, according to Larrañaga.

With Huie on an unexpected recovery timeline, Miami’s bench is undersized, which is why it’ll be critical for Johnson and Kidd to stay healthy and out of foul trouble throughout the start of the season.

The University of Miami men’s basketball team keeps spirits up in their exhibition game against St Leo as a timeout is called on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 at the Watsco Center. Photo Credit: Makena Wong, Contributing Photographer

On the defensive end, there were some recurring breakdowns. The first six points the Hurricanes let up came on easy layups, and throughout the second half, there were some late closeouts on three-point shooters.

“We just got to watch some of the things we did wrong, sometimes we weren’t in the right spots and messed up our coverages a few times, but we just have to clean that up a little bit and we should be all good for Monday,” Pack said.

Despite a few minor tweaks, the Canes looked elite in their 33-point blowout, and they’ll be back at the Watsco Center on Monday night at 7 p.m. to kick off the regular season against Fairleigh Dickinson.