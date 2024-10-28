Miami goes cold in last road match of 2024 to Boston College, 3-0

It was a chilly afternoon in the Boston suburb of Newton, Massachusetts, where Miami dropped their final road match of the season, 3-0, to the Boston College Eagles.

The ‘Canes were coming off perhaps their best performance of the season, emphatically defeating Syracuse 3-1 for their first ACC win in the 2024 campaign. It was also the first ACC win for first-year head coach Ken Masuhr in his career at Miami.

As Miami looked to end their Northeast road trip on the right note, they got off to a hot start. Star freshman Giovana Canali sent a shot towards the goal in the seventh minute but it was swiftly saved by Eagles goalkeeper Wiebke Willebrandt.

After some ensuing back and forth, Miami conceded a goal to Aislin Streicek off of an assist by Ella Richards in the 14th minute.

Down 1-0, Miami responded by forcing the issue in order to try to find the equalizer. This led to a shot on goal by senior Adrianna Serna which was once again saved by Willebrandt, who ended up with four saves on the day.

The first half ended with the score remaining at 1-0, and the Hurricanes wasted absolutely no time getting right back to work.

Canali once again pressed the issue, with a shot sent to the top left corner of the goal after just 30 seconds had elapsed in the second half. It was a great opportunity, but Willebrandt continued her dominance with a save. She would replicate this about 20 minutes later, when the Boston College transfer and Massachusetts native Maddie Landers had a chance to score over the middle but it was sent back by the freshman goalkeeper.

After Miami was able to possess the ball and have a couple more quality chances, Boston College took off in transition and converted on another goal, this time coming off the foot of Georgina Clarke. Paige Peltier was credited with the assist on the 70th minute conversion.

Just three minutes later, the Eagles sealed the game with Peltier getting a goal of her own (assisted by Ava Lung).

The ensuing time resulted in few concrete opportunities for either side, and the Eagles ended up with the 3-0 victory.

Although the matchup didn’t end how the ‘Canes intended, they will have a chance to respond in their final game of the season on Thursday night. The Halloween matchup will take place in Coral Gables at Cobb Stadium against rival Florida State. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 PM.