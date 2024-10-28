‘Canes WBB pummels Palm Beach Atlantic in Exhibition Matchup

Hurricanes women’s basketball started their season off strong with a dominating 89-30 win over Palm Beach Atlantic on Sunday afternoon in Coral Gables, Florida.

Coming out hot right from the tip off, the Hurricanes showed fans a preview of what is to come in the 2024-25 season. With multiple new faces on the roster, as well as new head coach Tricia Cullop, the team did exactly what it needed to do to enter the regular season on the right foot.

Miami’s defense from the beginning proved to be an important contribution to their success, as they held PBA to only two points in the first quarter. They then capitalized on their achievements with their cohesive offense and court vision.

While Palm Beach Atlantic only grabbed 26 overall rebounds, Miami totaled 49. They also had an impressive 22 steals, which allowed them to add points with easy breakaway layups.

After leaving the ‘Canes in the 2023-24 season, Miami’s renowned twins Haley (#14) and Hanna (#15) Cavinder reclaimed their jerseys as they wowed the crowd with their agility and speed. Haley tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds, and Hanna put up 12 points and two rebounds.

One remarkable aspect of the ‘Canes game that was clear in their performance was their court chemistry. They shared the ball and were able to read each other in a way that made stopping them in the paint impossible.

6’5” graduate student Natalija Marshall, a new addition to the 2024-25 team, made a name for herself as a Hurricane with 13 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.In addition, Michigan transfer Cameron Williams made her ‘Cane debut as a presence in the paint with 10 points and four rebounds of her own.

The Hurricanes take on Stetson University to kick off their regular season on Nov. 4th.