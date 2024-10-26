Sold-out crowds and detained mascots: the history of Miami vs. FSU

“The Battle of the Sunshine State” is a popular rivalry matchup in college football. The face-off between the University of Miami ‘Canes and the Florida State University ‘Noles is a highly anticipated game for Floridian sports fans everywhere.

Where did the rivalry start?

The first game between the two Floridian powerhouses was on Oct. 5, 1951 in Miami. The ‘Canes dominated the ‘Noles for the following decade, winning all their games but one.

The competition got intense with FSU’s developing football program in the ‘60s. The Seminoles improved throughout the ‘70s with them going on a seven game winning streak against Miami.

After many difficult years for UM’s football program, Howard Schnellenberger arrived and revolutionized player recruitment.

His practice of recruiting players from South Florida became known as the “State of Miami,” and the team benefited greatly from his tenure as head coach, bringing national attention as he led the program to a 41-16 record over his five years at Miami.

Miami became an unstoppable force, winning multiple national championships throughout the 1980s and, more importantly, reigning over FSU and UF as the best team in Florida.

In 1989, the bitter rivalry came to a head as Sebastian was detained by police on the Seminoles’ home field.

John Routh, who donned the costume from 1984-92, was stopped by Tallahassee officers for carrying a fire extinguisher onto the field at the ‘89 game.

The intention was to douse the Seminoles’ flaming spear, but he instead was held against a wall as Miami fans threw cups of ice down onto the field in protest.

The biggest game between the two teams was held in 1991, when No. 1 in the nation FSU hosted No. 2 Miami in a thriller that ended with a wide right kick that sealed the ‘Canes victory, and crumbled FSU’s playoff hopes.

Miami would later go on to win the national championship. Presently, it seems as though Miami is returning as the dominant program in this rivalry.

The last three games have gone to FSU, trending with a string of disappointing seasons from the Hurricanes. Last year especially, the ‘Noles were ACC champions, having beaten a struggling Miami team to lead an undefeated regular season.

Now, a lot has changed.

FSU has won just one game this season, and has struggled against conference opponents.

Miami is undefeated, touting a dominant offense and a quarterback in contention for the Heisman trophy.

While the history of the rivalry and current state of both programs favors the Hurricanes, these historic games are often nail-biters.

Oct. 26 will be a factor in determining Miami’s playoff hopes, as well as wrapping up unfinished business from last year’s matchup.