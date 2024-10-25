Hurricanes Soccer coast to a 3-1 road victory vs Syracuse

The best orange comes from Florida.

The Miami Hurricanes Soccer team captured an impressive 3-1 road victory over Syracuse, marking a season-high for goals scored in an away conference match. With this win, the Hurricanes improved their record to 5-6-4, displaying a strong offensive effort led by Giovani Canali, Gisselle Kozarski, and Hallie Salas, who each found the back of the net.

Head coach Ken Masuhr commented on the game, commending his team’s tenacity and precision during the match. “The margin of victory tonight was found in the details, and our players fought to manage those across the full 90 minutes. Despite holding the lead into halftime, we knew there was more in the game for us. We did enough to earn the full three points and hopefully we can carry some momentum into our next match at Boston College.”

The Hurricanes quickly opened up the scoring early in the match, setting an aggressive tone. During the 10th minute, Canali intercepted a loose ball in the final third, demonstrating her offensive prowess. She beat a Syracuse defender with ease, and Canali sent a perfect ball to the bottom left corner of the net, giving Miami the 1-0 advantage. This marks her ninth goal of the season, continuing her contributions on offense.

Miami maintained the pressure, keeping possession and having control over the tempo of the game. Syracuse struggled to break through the Miami defense, and the ‘Canes held on to their 1-0 lead going into halftime.

During the second half, Miami’s dominance continued, but Syracuse capitalized on a quick counterattack in the 66th minute to tie the game at 1-1. While the momentum might’ve shifted in favor of the Orange, the Hurricanes maintained their composure and continued to pressure.

Miami struck back just 10 minutes after Syracuse’s goal with a score of their own. Adrianna Serna whipped a dangerous cross into the box, which then deflected to Kozarski. Taking a clean first touch, Kozarski fired a powerful shot past the goalkeeper, restoring Miami’s lead at 2-1.

The Hurricanes didn’t stop at this. Three minutes after this, Miami earned a corner kick and continued their attacking pressure. The ‘Canes played a short ball that was crossed into the box and deflected to Salas, who positioned herself well for a one-touch shot. Placing the ball in the upper third of the net, Salas marked her first career goal whilst giving Miami a decisive 3-1 lead.

Miami ended the game with 14 shots, eight on target, holding Syracuse to only 10 shots, and only two on frame. It was a dominant display of offense and defense that showcased the team’s resilience and execution.

The Hurricanes will look to carry this momentum into this Sunday when they face Boston College at 12:30 p.m.