Will ‘The Apprentice’ change the outcome of the 2024 election?

“The Apprentice,” a film based on Donald Trump’s early life, made headlines before its release for its controversial depiction of Trump. It calls the current Republican presidential candidate’s character into question by looking back at his real estate conquests in the 1980s.

Will it deter undecided voters from electing him this November?

The drama follows a young Donald Trump, played by Sebastian Stan, in his early conquests in the real estate industry. Notorious attorney Roy Cohn, played by Emmy and Tony Award winner Jeremy Strong, teaches Trump how to win, even if it means playing dirty with blackmail.

The film also explores his relationship with his past wife Ivana, played by Maria Bakalova, and the time Trump allegedly assaulted her. Gabriel Sherman, a journalist who covered Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, wrote the screenplay.

While Wesley Miller, UM College Republicans faculty advisor, urges voters to focus on Trump’s present policies, UDems’ Communications Director Rachel Petrovich can’t help looking at the past as a dark omen.

Miller urges voters to stray from “The Apprentice” when looking for facts.

“Ultimately, people have to use their own judgment and do their own homework,” Miller said, “Media tends to be biased at times.”

Yet, Petrovich says the film tells voters what they already know.

“The content the film is depicting — such as illegal business dealings, harassment against women, and fraudulent activity — has already been associated with Trump in the media and is well known to many,” Petrovich said.

Its road to release had hurdles. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for best film. Its hopes for a national release were halted by a cease-and-desist letter sent by Trump’s attorneys.

His attorneys sought to ban any marketing and distribution for the film, yet producers remained determined to release it.

“The film is a fair and balanced portrait of the former president,” the producers said in a statement. “We want everyone to see it and then decide.”

Three months after its premiere, a trailer for the film dropped on Sep. 10, the day of Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ first debate. Briarcliff Entertainment sweeped it to buy the American distribution rights and released it on Oct. 11.

Trump has since condemned the movie on his Truth Social account.

“It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job,” Trump said. “So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement.”

The film does Trump little favors. Though it attempts to humanize him by exploring his strict homelife, Trump’s actions in “The Apprentice” speak for themself.

It depicts him involved in illegal scandals to earn tax breaks and downing amphetamines. While his father is becoming senile, Trump attempts to usurp his power and control the family business.

Nothing compares to the film’s dark portrayal of Trump and Ivana’s relationship. Near the end, the film shows Trump raping Ivana. She is on the verge of tears as Trump violates her while whispering taunts into her ear.

The scene is based on Ivana’s real divorce disposition from 1990. In the disposition, she claimed Trump assaulted her and described what followed as rape. In 1993, she retracted her statement, saying she never meant the rape was literal.

“Mr Trump and I had marital relations in which he behaved very differently towards me than he had during our marriage,” Ivana said in a statement. “As a woman I felt violated.”

Nevertheless, “The Apprentice” depicts Ivana’s words as truth and leaves little nuance.

While the film may not tip the scales in the upcoming election, its portrayal of Trump’s alleged actions to Ivana may convince voters that Trump is not suited to rule on policies affecting women.

“My first introduction to Donald Trump was the 2016 election cycle, and hearing of his demeaning and grotesque discussion of women behind closed doors immediately made me feel uncomfortable with his presence in our government,” Petrovich said. “The film only strengthens this feeling for me.”

Miller feels undecided voters should not focus on Trump’s past, but what he sees in America’s future. Questioning if Biden’s presidency hindered or upgraded their livelihoods is the priority.

Though he discourages voters from using the film to determine their decision, calling it a “propaganda piece,” he says they should see it as food for thought.

“To not watch it is not necessarily right either,” Miller said. “People should look at all sources, take in all the information and make their own educated choice.”

Miller sees “The Apprentice” as another effort by the media to impact election season and possibly turn the tides while Petrovich sees it as essential.

“I believe every voter should be aware of Trump’s origin story, whether it be going to see this film or reading about it on their own,” Petrovich said. “Would you feel safe and secure in a room with Donald Trump?”

“The Apprentice” has so far seemed to barely change Republican and Democratic notions about Donald Trump. To the undecided voter who stumbles upon it, the feature could play a role in this tight race.

Nov. 6 will be the moment of truth.