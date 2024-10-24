’Canes care for ’Canes: How the Ibis spirit stays alive in hurricane season

Marissa Zerbo Condello, president of the Orlando ’Canes alumni board, distracted her children with legos as Hurricane Milton beat against their house — until something crashed on the roof.

“We all huddled in the downstairs bedroom when the noise was very scary,” Condello said.

When she found out it was a solar panel that landed in her yard, she knew this hurricane season would be different.

Hurricanes Milton and Helene were some of the most disastrous storms Florida has had to face. Though Condello could not imagine what her neighborhood would look like in the morning, she knew her fellow ’Canes had her back.

Throughout the downpour, ’Canes around Florida rallied together to keep each other safe and prepared for the troubles that lie ahead. By offering up their supplies and homes after the storm, alumni showed how the ’Cane spirit never leaves after graduation.

Condello and the rest of the Orlando alumni board would check in on each other’s food and water supply during the storm. Even cheesy jokes about how the board was like Sebastian the Ibis flooded chats.

When a board member lost power, everyone made sure she was safe.

“We made sure she was okay and had everything she needed,” Condello said. “There’s such a strong sense of pride in making sure ’Canes care for ’Canes.”

Condello contacted the alumni boards from Tampa and Sarasota to ensure every member was accounted for. Their closeness developed a synergy among the board’s leaders and led Condello to help an alumnus in Tampa.

The alumna was moving to Orlando from Tampa due to the hurricanes and recently contacted Condello to learn about the area. Condello referred the alumna to other alumni to help her get as much advice as she can.

“We’re all interconnected no matter where we are,” Condello said. “We’re all ’Canes.”

Though the storm ended, the post-hurricane troubles were just starting. Condello struggled to find gas a week after the hurricane. She thought her plans with friends in Miami would have to be canceled due to the shortage.

With most hurricane rescue teams still in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene, Condello was unsure if help would come in time.

She was not alone. Michael Calamares, president of the Sarasota ’Canes board, did not know if his business would get up and running due to the mass flooding.

“I had to move all of my client meetings three times for every one of those storms,” Calamares said. “Not only is there actual physical destruction, there’s also the intangible destruction of people’s livelihoods.”

The Sarasota ’Canes’ love for the U kept them together in the difficult time. Despite the damages, Sarasota ’Canes gathered at a small business to host a game watch. Being with fellow ’Canes dulled the pain from the storms.

“The community drives everything,” Calamares said. “The friendships, ability to network and the energy.”

The members’ eagerness to help one another is reminiscent of the classic UM phrase: ’Canes care for ’Canes.

“The Orlando ’Canes community board always thinks of Sebastian the Ibis,” Condello said. “We were checking in, we’re the last to leave, and right when the storm ended, we were the first to check in on each other.”

Condello and Calamares encourage ’Canes to stay involved in campus and make their mark wherever they can.

“Don’t put yourself in a box,” Condello said. “While it may seem scary to take on a leadership position at a club, it’s also equally as rewarding.”

Condello and Calamares look forward to celebrating the U this Homecoming week. While hurricane season will always come around in October, so will the University spirit and ’Canes community.