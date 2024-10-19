Out with the Old in with the New: Miami Hurricanes Roster Reload for 2024-25 Season

Following a disappointing 15-17 overall record during the Hurricane’s 2023-24 season, Head Coach Jim Larrañaga sought ten top recruits and transfers during the off-season in hopes of bringing his squad back to the Final Four.

Canes fans were relieved to hear Nijel Pack is back for his fifth season of college hoops. Pack averaged 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 25 games last season, but battled through several knee injuries resulting in the absence of seven games. Pack’s presence on the perimeter is lethal as he shot the three at 35.7% last season, but his overall selflessness drives the Miami offense. Pack led the Canes in assists at 3.6 per game; his overall experience and skill set will be crucial to Miami’s success this season.

Larrañaga also brought back Senior Guard Matthew Cleveland, who averaged 13.7 points and 6.1 rebounds last season. Cleveland becomes Miami’s only returning starter alongside Pack, but his lengthy frame and IQ for the game make him a talented offensive threat and defensive nightmare. He’s an ideal two-way wing, and his chemistry with Pack this season is something Canes fans should look forward to.

Joining Pack and Cleveland in the backcourt is five-star freshman Jalil Bethea. Bethea is the highest-rated recruit in the history of the Miami basketball program and his high school accolades prove his efficient skillset. He was a 2024 McDonald’s All-American, Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year, and a Naismith Second Team All-American. During his senior season, he averaged 22.7 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, and is already projected to be a top-ten pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Bethea has the opportunity to be one of the NCAA’s most dominant freshmen, let alone players in the country.

Manning the frontcourt are transfers Lynn Kidd and Kiree Huie, whom Larrañaga has spoken highly of, “They battle each other every day in practice, it’s fun to watch them compete because they both play so hard, run the court so well, and they’re always just so upbeat, their personalities are great for me.” Kidd is a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech and averaged 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists with the Hokies last season. His touch around the rim is superb as he ranked fourth in field goal percentage last season at 66.8% surpassing NBA talents like Zach Edey and Donovan Clingan. Huie joins the ‘Canes after one season at Idaho State where he averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per contest. Kidd and Huie will serve as both offensive and defensive anchors contributing scoring, high ball screens, and rebounding.

Battling out Nijel Pack for the point guard position is the Stetson senior transfer, Jalen Blackmon. Blackmon has an elite offensive skill set as he averaged 21.3 points per contest last season with the Hatters in which he ranked tenth nationally. Larranaga stated, “He’s a very similar player to Nijel, very crafty, very good shooter, and has true skills for the game… They’re really competing for the point guard position, but also the two because both can play either.” Between Pack, Bethea, and Blackmon, there should be no shortage of scoring in the backcourt.

Alongside Kidd and Huie is Brandon Johnson, the 6’8 transfer from East Carolina. The North Carolina native averaged 14 points and 8.6 rebounds during the 2023-24 season with the Pirates. Larrañaga had great things to say about him before practice on Sept. 26, 2024, “In my mind, he’s been our most consistent player and he is number one in plus-minus during practices, other than Nijel, no one is even close to him as to how well he’s played in practice.” Whether he starts or not, Johnson is going to be a key component on both ends of the floor with the time he’s given.

Roster departures include Norchad Omier (Baylor), Wooga Poplar (Villanova), AJ Casey (St. Louis), Christian Watson (Southern Miss), Bensley Joseph (Providence), and Kyshawn George (NBA, Washington Wizards).

The Hurricanes were selected sixth in the ACC preseason poll, and it’s just a matter of days until fans see the reloaded Canes tipoff in the Watsco Center Nov. 4, 2024.