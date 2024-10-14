Miami soccer falls short to Clemson in road match

The Miami Hurricanes’ soccer team fell short on the road to Clemson, with the ’Canes conceding a late goal that led to their 2-1 defeat.

With Clemson’s first shot on goal just eight minutes into the match, freshman Anna Castenfelt scored.

While this rattled Miami’s momentum, it quickly gained it back, securing numerous shots on goal while Clemson struggled to find the ball.

The Hurricanes’ momentum paid off, with Dieynaba “JJ” Ndaw finishing a beautiful header into the back of the net. The assist came from a corner kick in the 31st minute; it also marked the first goal for the Duke transfer, who is in her inaugural season with the Hurricanes.

The battle continued as the half neared its ending, with both teams keeping possession. Miami recorded two more shots on goal, while Clemson had none.

The second half started aggressively, with both teams aiming for the back of the net; however, it wasn’t until the 80th minute that Clemson broke the tie to put it up 2-1. This was the third game Miami had conceded a last-minute goal, following similar losses to California and Virginia.

The ’Canes struggled to respond and came up short to the Tigers as the final whistle was blown 10 minutes later.

While this heartbreaking loss is all but unfamiliar to Miami now, it will return to Cobb Stadium on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., where it’s slated to host Pittsburgh and celebrate Senior Night.