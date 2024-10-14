Hurricanes volleyball secures win over Notre Dame in cancer awareness game

Fans packed the Knight Sports Complex on Friday night to witness the Hurricanes’ remarkable five-set comeback win against Notre Dame in Coral Gables, Florida. Miami wore special white and pink uniforms to honor breast cancer survivors and spread awareness about the disease.

After a strong first set from Miami, the Fighting Irish began to rally and took two sets of their own. While the Hurricanes’ composure and skill allowed them to secure the win, Notre Dame took advantage of any and every chance it got to climb back into the match.

Despite Miami’s coaching staff calling multiple timeouts at key points in the second and third sets, their attempts to refocus the players were to no avail, and the Hurricanes lost two straight sets to their opponents.

Once the Hurricanes were able to regain the upper hand, though, they had an easy fourth set and finished off the win swiftly in the fifth.

Throughout the match, the ’Canes put on their season-best blocking performance of 18 blocks. Each attack from Notre Dame was deflected by the strong forces of senior Ashley Carr and junior Dalia Wilson, who had 10 and eight blocks, respectively.

Senior Yaidaliz Rosado controlled the leaderboard for both teams with a total of 16 digs, and junior Flormarie Heredia Colon led the Hurricanes with 13 kills of her own.

The ’Canes will play the Louisville Cardinals next at home on Sunday at 1 p.m.