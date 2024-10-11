UM students start first new business frat in 50 years

For the first time in 50 years, the University of Miami has a new business fraternity. Phi Chi Theta is UM’s newest professional co-ed business fraternity with a new take on what professional frats can offer business students.

Fraternity President Connor Hirsch and Vice President Alekhya Kotha have highlighted their focus on mentorship for the fraternity and its members, including collaboration with partner companies, resume help and local connections.

Hirsch, Kotha and third founding father Elisa Ferrerira want to emphasize the importance of a lower-stress rush process, going with a Miami Vice theme to bring the fun into rush.

Any business or economics major or minor can join, a requirement unique to Phi Chi Theta.

The idea to bring Phi Chi Theta to campus began last Spring. Hirsch’s initial hurdles were getting enough school support and getting enough people.

With the support of Danay Morales, the executive director of the Herbert Business School, Phi Chi Theta was initiated in early September, with about 23 active members.

Hirsch and Kotha used their critiques of the other on-campus business frats to frame the basis of the Zeta Alpha Chapter.

Ferrerira was approached by her two other founding fathers about joining on the project and was all in.

“I have something to call my own,” Ferreria says, wanting to really focus on teambuilding and creating a community within the Herbert Business School.

Kotha, an international student from India, had no prior exposure to the business world from high school like many American students might have. This made an already competitive and stressful rush process even harder, with no real guidance.

“This should prepare you, not close you off,” Alekhya said.

Now, as the vice president of Phi Chi Theta, she wants to focus on helping people learn, no matter their prior experience.

“If someone is rejected, please keep in touch. We want to help you!” she says.

Follow Pi Chi Theta on Instagram @pctumiami to learn more about the fraternity and how to get involved.