“They Had Us in the First Half”: A look into Hurricanes Football Second Half Dominance

Through 6 weeks of college football, the Canes’ find themselves ranked number six in the AP Top 25 Poll after a historic come from behind victory against the Cal Berkeley Bears. Although they came away with a win, the Hurricane’s first half offensive struggles compare night and day to that of their second half dominance. Able to escape back-to-back weeks coming from behind late in games, the Canes have to figure out why the start of their games are not as hot as they finish.

After the game last Saturday, quarterback Cam Ward told ESPN, “we have to stop coming from behind, we have to start faster”. Through the past three weeks, Miami has scored 61 percent of their points in the second half, a stat that has them leading the country in second half points scored. They also have not been able to carry a lead into halftime against both of their ACC opponents.

While Cam Ward has been a Heisman candidate all year throwing the ball, the problem with the Canes’ slow start offensively stems from their run game, or lack thereof. Miami has tried to avoid being one dimensional through the air, and have attempted to lean on their runshing attack early on in games. The result has been a clear inability to run the ball early on downs putting the passing game in long distance, predictable passing situations throughout the opening half.

In the last three games, and including Ward’s rushing stats, the Canes’ have averaged 2.5 yards a carry and are still running the ball close to half of Miami’s offensive snaps in first halves. After the Cal game on Saturday, Coach Cristobal told members of the media, “as the game goes on, the other side is getting worn out too… early on we’ve had a tough time seeing the field”. Although true, this kind of offensive deficiency early in games is not sustainable for the Hurricanes if they’re looking to make serious noise come late December.

The struggle to run the ball, matched with the persistence to establish a ground game, has also hurt the Canes’ passing offense in the process. Looking at just the last two games, Ward has thrown 36 percent of his total passes in just the first half. The yards gained out of these attempts makes out to be only 200 of the 780 total yards he’s thrown in these games. Immediately following the game during his on field interview, Ward calmly stated, “This is how Tom Brady made his money in the league, I’m trying to be like that”. The outcomes and stats tell that story of his late game heroics, but why wait until the fourth quarter to let the best player in college football be himself.

The answer to the problem of falling behind in games seems to be simple for the Hurricanes. While a traditional offense lets the run game lead the way for the passing game, the Canes’ offense works the exact opposite. Miami ranks first in passing offense through the first 6 weeks in all of college football. If Miami allows their offense to work backwards, and let the pass game get ahead in games early, then rely on Damien Martinez and Mark Fletcher to put games away on the ground, both the team and their personal stats will develop. Coach Cristobal speaking on Ward says, “I have complete and utter faith in that guy and everything he represents and stands for.” Give that kind of faith in him in first halves, and the Canes can become a serious threat towards a late season push in the College Football Playoff.