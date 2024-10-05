Class of 2025 four-star receiver Malachi Toney decommits from Miami

On Thursday, class of 2025 four-star wideout Malachi Toney told On3.com that he has decommitted from Miami.

The Plantation, Florida native from American Heritage originally committed to Miami in August of 2023. In September, it was reported that Toney reclassified from 2026 to 2025.

According to 247Sports, the 5-foot-10 182 pound receiver is ranked 215th nationally and as the 25th best wide receiver in the country in the class of 2025.

Toney is the son of former Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins wide receiver and return specialist Antonio Brown, who graduated from West Virginia and went undrafted in 2002.

Six games into the season, Toney leads his team in every statistical category at receiver. The American Heritage wideout has 38 catches for 585 yards and eight touchdowns in his 2024 campaign.

In his varsity career, Toney has 122 catches for 1979 yards and 24 touchdowns in 33 games for the Patriots.

With the decommitment of Toney, Miami has just one receiver commit in the 2025 class. The lone receiver is three-star Phenix City, Alabama native Daylyn Upshaw, who pledged in July of 2024. The 5-foot-11 180 pounder has 21 catches for 478 yards and 10 touchdowns in his junior season.

According to 247Sports, The `Canes class ranks 12th in the nation and best in the ACC.