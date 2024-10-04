Anticipation high as ‘Canes Hoops deal with a nearly brand new roster

Two years ago, the Miami Hurricanes made it to the Final Four. Last year, the team had a losing record. Now, the ‘Canes are coming back, fully intent on making a playoff run.

In preparation for the upcoming season, head coach Jim Larrañaga spoke about the progress this new team has made during the offseason and preseason practices, and the outlook is hopeful.

Despite adding 10 new players, the team is fostering healthy competition. Speaking about transfers Kiree Huie and Lynn Kidd, Larrañaga said, “They’re always so upbeat …. I like being around guys who have a lot of energy and bring it every day.”

Larrañaga spoke this way about much of the team, highlighting the returners and seasoned veterans, like transfer Jalen Blackmon and a now healthy Nijel Pack, who will both work in at the guard position.

Filling the forward position will be transfer from East Carolina, Brandon Johnson, returner Paul Djobet and freshman Isaiah Johnson-Arigu who Larrañaga said “shows the potential to be

an outstanding college player.”

The impact of the class of 2028 is not limited to Johnson-Arigu, as five-star guard Jalil Bethea will work in at the 1 and 2. Larrañaga says to expect “highlight dunks” from the freshman.

So, while new names are exciting, what does this mean for the team itself? How can they build chemistry in such a short time?

It’s not as simple as just practicing, it’s a process.

Larrañaga was clear, although preseason has run smoothly, there’s concern with the flow of the team once the season starts.

“The real challenge will come with their chemistry and bonding, and what they will do when the season starts.”

Matthew Cleveland, star guard who transferred to UM from Florida State last year, provided insight into the players’ perspective.

“It [the changing roster] was hard because most of them were my closest friends,” Cleveland said. “We would see each other every day, but they had to do what they thought was best for them. But I feel like staying here was what’s best for me and coach [Larrañaga] gets the best out of me, so I feel like navigating it was pretty easy with the coaches that we have.”

Blackmon reiterated this point, speaking highly of his coaches and teammates, saying it’s “been great…learning to play together.”

While positions are still up in the air, ‘Canes fans should be excitedly anticipating the season nonetheless. A combination of familiar faces and new playing styles has Larrañaga excited, and he should be. Cleveland spoke on the locker room morale, stressing the commitment of the team to one goal: winning.

“I feel like the team is very hungry, really all we talk about is just winning: how we can win and how we can get back to where this program used to be.”

A month out of the start of the season, the ‘Canes look to mold themselves into a team that lives up to expectations. If one thing is clear from Larrañaga, it’s that there are contributions coming from almost every player, and all of them are ready to help lead UM back to the top.