Students react to HP homecoming concert artist announcement

American singer-songwriter Olivia O’Brien and musical trio Cheat Codes will take the stage at Watsco Center for the annual homecoming concert on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m., Hurricane Productions announced at the football game on Friday.

Simultaneously, HP Concerts, a committee within the student programming board, posted a video announcement to their Instagram page (@hp_concerts) with the caption,” Did we say artist? WE MEANT ARTISTS!”

“What we’re most excited about is the production that students can expect this year,” Hurricane Productions told The Hurricane. “We are going to boost the Watsco feel with lasers and much more elevated production than students have seen in the past.”

A week before the announcement, the HP Concerts page began posting emoji hints on their page. In the comment section, students guessed artists like the Jonas Brothers, Chappell Roan and Ross Lynch.

Online, students expressed disappointment. Students took to the comment section, saying things like “Who are they?” and “This must be a joke.” After about an hour it was posted, HP concerts turned off their comments.

However, for Caleigh Russo, a senior at UM studying journalism, this artist choice, specifically Cheat Codes, perfectly encapsulated Miami’s “vibe.”

“I think it’s more about finding someone that matches the vibe of Homecoming, and I think Cheat Codes matches that vibe perfectly,” Russo said. “There’s no better way of encapsulating the school spirit than dancing your heart out in Watsco.”

Cheat Codes is a Los Angeles-based electronic music trio known for blending pop, dance and EDM influences. Consisting of Trevor Dahl, KEVI (Kevin Ford), and Matthew Russell, the group gained international recognition with their 2016 hit single “Sex” featuring Kris Kross Amsterdam.

Since then, they’ve continued to dominate charts with tracks like “No Promises” featuring Demi Lovato and “Feels Great” featuring Fetty Wap. Known for their catchy melodies and energetic beats, Cheat Codes has made a name for themselves in the dance-pop world, collaborating with top artists and performing at major festivals worldwide.

Olivia O’Brien is a pop singer-songwriter known for her heartfelt lyrics and candid approach to music. She first gained recognition with her 2016 hit “i hate u, i love u” featuring Gnash.

Since then, she has released multiple projects, including her debut album “Was It Even Real?” (2019) and “Episodes: Season 1” (2021), which explore themes of love, heartbreak and self-discovery. With her relatable music, Olivia has built a loyal fanbase and continues to be a standout voice in the pop music scene.

Follow @hp_miami and @hp_concerts on Instagram to stay up-to-date on concert details like ticket sales and floor passes.