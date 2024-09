Oliva O’Brien and Cheat Codes will be performing at the Homecoming Concert presented by Hurricane Productions at 8p.m. in the Watsco Center on Oct. 24.

Oliva O’Brien is a pop star who went viral from her collaboration with Gnash called, “I Hate U, I Love U.”

Cheat Codes is DJ trio based in Los Angeles. Their single with Demi Lovato, “No Promises,” helped shoot them into stardom. The hit is certified Platnium by the Recording Industry of America.