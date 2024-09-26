Hurricanes Volleyball suffers road loss at Florida State

The Miami Hurricanes volleyball team took a tough loss on Wednesday night in a five set battle against rival Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida.

After the game’s start was moved up from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. as a storm precaution for Hurricane Helene, a lengthy match of back-and-forth play began.

Although the match was a relatively close one, it was clear that Miami was outscored in every statistical category besides attack errors. From the moment both teams stepped on the court, they brought a level of intensity that has not yet been seen in ACC play, but FSU’s polished performance emerged victorious and left the ‘Canes in shambles.

Both teams had earned their way to a final set when the Seminoles got hot, tallying a fifth set kill percentage of .500 to seal the win.

Junior Flormarie Heredia Colon put up a remarkable performance with 19 kills, 16 digs, and led the leaderboard with an astonishing 62 attacks for the ‘Canes.Miami knew from the very beginning that they would have to work twice as hard if they wanted to beat a team as skilled as the Seminoles, but their best efforts were not enough in this loss.

The ‘Canes look for redemption as they face FSU once again at their home court on Sept. 28.