Fall in love with Starbucks’ 2024 fall drinks

As the fall season of midterms, quizzes and projects approaches, Starbucks once again welcomes the cozy autumn vibes with their fall 2024 lineup of signature drinks.

This year’s offerings are a blend of familiar favorites and a few new creations that capture the essence of the season.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

The pumpkin spice latte continues to be a fan favorite. Offered hot or iced, it’s a perfect blend of espresso, steamed milk and the iconic pumpkin spice flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

The drink can be topped with whipped cream and a dusting of pumpkin pie spice. While some may argue it’s overhyped, the latte is a symbol of fall itself—still worth revisiting for those who love a sweet, spiced treat.

Iced Apple Crisp Oat Milk Shaken Espresso

This new drink brings an innovative twist to a classic autumn flavor. Starbucks took its beloved iced shaken espresso and gave it a seasonal makeover with apple crisp syrup and oat milk, delivering a smooth, subtly sweet drink that’s lighter than a traditional latte.

It perfectly balances coffee and fall flavors, making it an ideal choice for those who want a cold, refreshing option with just a hint of seasonal sweetness.

Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato

The apple crisp oat milk macchiato is a delicious, non-dairy addition to the fall lineup. The drink combines rich espresso with apple crisp syrup and creamy oat milk, delivering a lightly sweet, spiced flavor.

The apple, cinnamon and brown sugar notes evoke spices, while the oat milk adds a smooth and nutty depth. Available both iced and hot, the macchiato adapts to your preference—refreshing when cold, indulgent when warm.

With its balanced sweetness and warm apple flavors, it’s a perfect choice for those looking for a comforting yet sophisticated fall drink that’s also dairy-free.

Apple Crisp Non Dairy Cream Chai

This addition offers a delightful fusion of warm chai spices and autumn-inspired apple flavors. This drink blends the boldness of chai tea with the sweetness of apple crisp syrup and a rich, non-dairy cream, creating a perfectly balanced, cozy beverage.

The non-dairy cream adds a smooth, velvety texture without overpowering the chai’s spice, while the apple flavor adds a subtle fruity twist.

Ideal for those who enjoy chai but want a seasonal flair, this drink is comforting, flavorful and a great option for dairy-free customers seeking fall-inspired warmth or refreshment.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

This returning favorite pairs smooth, bold cold brew coffee with a rich layer of pumpkin cream cold foam, offering a lighter alternative to the traditional pumpkin spice latte.

The cold foam, infused with pumpkin and warm spices, adds a creamy texture and sweetness without overwhelming the coffee’s natural flavor.

Topped with a dusting of pumpkin spice, it’s the perfect drink for those who love autumn but prefer a less sugary option. Its balance of pumpkin flavor and strong coffee makes it ideal for cool, crisp fall mornings.

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai

Another returning fall favorite that blends the rich, spiced flavors of chai tea with the seasonal sweetness of pumpkin.

The chai’s bold notes of cinnamon, cardamom and clove are complemented by a layer of creamy pumpkin foam, creating a perfect balance between spice and sweetness.

Served over ice, this drink offers a refreshing take on the classic autumn chai, with the pumpkin adding warmth. For those who enjoy chai but want a seasonal twist, the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai is a delicious and satisfying choice.

Overview

Starbucks’ fall 2024 menu caters to both tradition and innovation. Whether you’re a loyal pumpkin spiced latte devotee or seeking something new like the apple crisp non dairy cream chai, there’s something for every kind of fall drink lover.

While the staples like pumpkin spice latte remain strong, newcomers like the iced apple crisp oat milk shaken espresso breathe fresh life into the season’s offerings, giving customers more variety than ever before.