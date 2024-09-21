Mr. Reliable: Xavier Restrepo

“Touchdown, Xavier Restrepo.”

Miami fans have probably heard that phrase regularly by now. When it comes to embodying what it means to be a Hurricane, few players fit the mold better than Restrepo. Though he stands just 5 feet 10 inches, his relentless presence on the field is impossible to miss.

Restrepo has dominated so far in the first three games of the college football season. In his first matchup against The University of Florida, he had seven receptions for 112 yards, including a touchdown and two highlight reel plays.

On an errant throw by quarterback Cam Ward, Restrepo reached across his body and behind him to make a spectacular catch. Later in the game, on a short pass by Ward, Restrepo performed a spin move juke on two Florida defenders, picking up extra yards to set Miami up in scoring position.

Whether it’s dazzling the crowd with impossible catches or carving up defenses with precise route running, Restrepo’s work ethic is second to none. From returning kicks as a freshman to emerging as the team’s top wideout in his fifth year, Restrepo has excelled in numerous roles in his time with the Hurricanes.

In UM’s Week 2 home game against Florida A&M University, Restrepo picked up 104 receiving yards on just four receptions, averaging 26 yards a catch. He also had a 50-yard touchdown. This wasn’t any ordinary game for Restrepo, as he moved up the Hurricanes’ all-time receiving yards list and is now 10th all time with 1,980 yards after his two-touchdown performance against Ball State.

“It means a lot, you know, but honestly, the only thing that matters right now is that we went 1-0 this week. I’m just super excited to take the field with my guys every single week,” Restrepo said to reporters after Miami’s win over FAMU about his progress up the career all-time receiving yards list. “We put in the hard work Monday through Friday again to have an opportunity like this. It’s all God.”

Restrepo’s rise didn’t happen overnight. As a three-star recruit, according to ESPN, from Deerfield Beach, Florida, he put up incredible numbers in high school: 3,000 receiving yards, 2,500 rushing yards, along with 48 touchdowns, according to Miami Athletics. He led Deerfield Beach High to the semifinals of the 2019 Florida Class 8A state playoffs. However, his high school success didn’t immediately translate to college.

In the shortened 2020 season, Restrepo did not see that much time on the field. Appearing in seven games, he caught just one pass for 12 yards.

In 2021, he emerged as one of the top receivers for the team, totaling 24 catches for 373 receiving yards. He finished the season fourth on the team in receiving yards and fifth in receptions. Restrepo looked to carry his outstanding season into 2022, but a season-ending foot injury sidelined him for most of the year, leaving the Hurricanes without one of their most reliable targets.

“He’s pretty much good at everything he does,” former UM quarterback Tyler Van Dyke told reporters about Restrepo in 2022. “He’s just a hard worker, and on the field, he knows the defense. He always finds those holes and finds those windows for me. It’s really helpful.”

Restrepo saw an increase in opportunities in 2023 and delivered one of the most illustrious seasons by a wide receiver in program history, starting all 13 games and earning All-ACC First Team honors.

He set the program single-season record with 85 catches and recorded 1,092 yards and six touchdowns. Restrepo had the sixth 1,000-yard season by a pass-catcher in program history and had five 100-yard games over the course of the season.

Not only has Restrepo made a great impact on the field, he has also prioritized giving back to the South Florida community. The past two seasons, Restrepo and his family have been holding youth football camps where they teach young athletes position specific drills and skills challenges facilitated by teammates, coaches and mentors throughout Restrepo’s childhood.

“I would give back any moment and opportunity I can,” Restrepo said to New Era Prep. “I’ll never forget where I’m from, this community raised me, loyalty is everything to me. Giving back to the kids means the world to me. I’m a firm believer in Christ. Every time he gives me the opportunity to reach the younger generations that look up to me, I’ll never turn it down.”

As Miami continues its win streak to start the season, Restrepo has the chance to put up historic numbers for his team and do what he set out to do when he became a Hurricane — bring a national championship back home.