Miami volleyball sweeps Texas Tech in second match of 305 Challenge

Another game, another sweep.

It was a great Friday night for the Miami volleyball team (8-2), as they swept the visiting Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-3), 3-0. The final scores of the match were: 25-23, 25-23, and 25-17. The Hurricanes tallied 50 kills, 58 digs, five service aces and four blocks.

The stars of the match for the ‘Canes were star sophomore Grace Lopez, who notched 19 kills on a .562 clip, six digs, and one block, while the powerful hitting junior Flormarie Heredia Colon had 16 kills, seven digs, two blocks, and three service aces, and redshirt freshman Ariana Rodriguez who secured a double-double with 44 assists and 10 digs.

This dominating win for the Hurricanes comes just one night after their sweep win against Arkansas Razorbacks in their first match of the 305 Challenge.

While the final score, 3-0, makes it seems like it was an easy win for the ‘Canes, the first two sets were hard fought battles that came down to the wire. The first set started out well for the ‘Canes, leading 11-6 after a block by redshirt freshman Bianka Lulić and Heredia Colon. However, Texas Tech fought their way back to tie the set at 19-all after an ace by Red Raider senior Maddie Correa. The set was tied late at 23-all, but the ‘Canes were able to close it out after a kill by Lopez and an attack error by Red Raiders sophomore Reagan Engler to give the ‘Canes the set, 25-23.

The ‘Canes started out the second set hot, leading 6-2 after an ace from junior Milana Moisio. The Hurricanes kept a strong lead set after a 5-0 run that featured three kills by Heredia Colon. Soon after, Texas Tech went on a run of their own, going 8-2 to bring the set back to even at 16-all. Both teams battled hard in the final stages of set two and there were many back and forth points, but the ‘Canes came out on top in the end after a kill by Lopez to hand the ‘Canes a 25-23 set two win.

The third set started out close with both teams tied at 8-all. Soon after the tie, the ‘Canes went off, going on a 12-4 run to give them a 20-12 lead in the set. The Red Raiders never got close again in the set, with the ‘Canes closing it out with two kills by junior Dalia Wilson, an ace by senior Paula Guersching, a kill by Heredia Colon, and finally a kill by Guersching to give the ‘Canes a 25-17 set win as well as the match win.

The Hurricanes will face off against the FIU Panthers for their final match of the 305 Challenge at 3:00 pm on Saturday, Sept. 21.