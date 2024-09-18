Does Joe’s Stone Crab live up to its reputation?

If you’re a tourist in Miami Beach, one of the first things Google will tell you to do is visit Joe’s Stone Crab restaurant. What started as a lunch counter in 1913 has become a staple restaurant for its history and crab claws.

Up until 1921, Joe’s served crawfish of all kinds, but not stone crab. That was until a researcher recommended using the abundant stone crabs from the bay.

Joe’s began boiling and serving them chilled and cracked. The idea was an instant success.

Today, Joe’s continues to be family-run by the third generation. I had always wondered if the food was actually worth the hype and finally made my way over to Miami Beach to see for myself.

When I arrived, there was a free parking lot for those attending the restaurant, which was a huge bonus, considering parking is hard to come by in the city.

The decor followed a Spanish revival style with columns and greenery surrounding a fountain in the courtyard. The main dining room had black and white checkered tablecloths and dim lighting, adding to a more casual feel.

The first thing our waiter brought out was an assortment of breads. There was everything from white rolls to brown bread with raisins to onion rolls and pretzel bread.

It was all warm and fresh. I added a bit of butter, which melted right on.

I decided to take part in the Miami Spice Menu that is available throughout August and September. It is a three-course prix fix menu for $60, which was a great deal at Joe’s.

A stone crab entree usually runs anywhere from $60-$135, so I was glad to try the crab claws at a better price.

I ordered the stone crab bisque for my appetizer. It came out almost immediately.

It was presented in a smaller cup that the waiter then transferred into a larger bowl. This bisque was one of the best I had ever had.

The creaminess from the heavy cream and sweet pieces of crab made for rich, decadent bites. I also opted for fresh cracked black pepper on top, which complemented the dish well.

I did not finish all of my bisque, as I wanted to save room for the rest of the meal. It made for great leftovers the next day.

For my main course, I went for the Taste of Joe’s, with a quarter fried chicken and three stone crabs.

The fried chicken was definitely solid, with lots of flavor. It came perfectly crispy and was salted just the right amount. It wasn’t anything mind-blowing, but I don’t have any complaints.

The real star, of course, was the stone crab. I am not used to eating my crab chilled, but I was pleasantly surprised. The crab was nice and sweet and was even more delicious dipped in the brown butter.

I can also appreciate the amount of meat that came on the claws, as well as the fact that I didn’t have to crack it myself. It makes sense why Joe’s is known for this dish.

My meal also came with a side. I chose the sweet potato fries, but I have to say, I have had much better. Maybe it was the fact that I already had so much food, but they were a bit oily and heavy.

I finished the meal off with their key lime pie. It had everything a key lime pie should have: buttery crust, tart filling and sweet whipped cream topping.

I would say it’s one of the better key lime pies I have had, and the fresh ingredients were definitely evident.

So, did Joe’s live up to the reputation? I would say yes. I am glad I was able to experience a restaurant that was here even before the city.

I don’t think I would make it a point to go back anytime soon, as it is definitely more touristy, and Miami has so many other great restaurants.

However, you have to experience Joe’s at least once while living here, and you won’t be disappointed by the meal.