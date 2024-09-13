The summer 2024 soundtrack: All the hits

Sabrina Carpenter said on her song “Nonsense” that she and other popular artists “woke up this [summer], thought [they’d] write a pop hit.” She couldn’t have been more right.

Fans of all types of music had something to sing this summer. Check out these hits to find your new favorite.

Charli XCX Embarks on a “brat” Summer

Notorious for her sound that separates her from many of this decade’s mainstream artists, British singer Charli XCX makes waves overseas with “brat.” The album is primarily hyperpop, like her preceding works.

“Apple,” “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” and “Girl, so confusing featuring Lorde” became notable tracks on the project.

The album became a trendsetter due to its iconic cover: an unadorned lime green background with “brat” pasted on top. It sparked the commencement of brat summer– a grungy, chaotic, party aesthetic.

Unaffiliated businesses began mimicking the cover on social media. It even made its way to Presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Gracie Abrams’ Secret is Safe with Us

A gentle rasp and an acoustic guitar is all Gracie Abrams needed to make an iconic album. The singer-songwriter has surged in popularity following her opening for Taylor Swift on the famous Eras Tour.

With similar heartbreak ballads and love songs, fans of Swift gravitated towards Abrams’ new album, “The Secret of Us.” “Close to You,” “I Love You, I’m Sorry” and “Risk” became her top hits.

Camila Cabello’s Lyrical Letter to her Fans

Hyper-pop, hip-hop, and autotune: these were some of the more notable genres and stylistic choices made on Camila Cabello’s fourth album, “C, XOXO.” Her album is an experimental piece. Fans need to listen with an open mind, since it varies greatly from her more romantic, pop-driven past in music.

“I Luv It” featuring Playboi Carti was a controversial choice for a lead single. Since it….It grew on fans and made more sense within the context of the rest of the album.

Other features on the album include Drake, Lil Nas X and a subtle sample of fellow Miami-native Pitbull’s “Hotel Room Service” on the backing track of “B.O.A.T.”

Zach Bryan Brings Country to Gen Z

When people think of popular music in this generation, chances are country doesn’t come to mind. Zach Bryan defies the odds.

With singles that have made rounds through the Billboard charts, his latest album, “The Great American Bar Scene,” followed the same pattern.

The album earned its spot at number one on multiple Billboard charts. “Pink Skies” and “I Remember Everything” featuring Kacey Musgraves began trending on Tiktok and Instagram

Sabrina Carpenter’s New Era is Sweeter Than Ever

Pop music fans accepted her long-awaited album. The upbeat, drive-to-the-beach vibe of “Short n’ Sweet” started with her hit lead singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

Some songs are more melodic and fun, like “Good Graces,” “Juno” and promotional single “Taste.” “Lie to Girls,” “Dumb and Poetic” and “Don’t Smile” are more reflective and vulnerable, but still backed by an exciting beat to stay on track with the album’s vibe.

The thrill of expecting new songs and albums will carry through autumn. Fans of Kendrick Lamar are among those readying for a record. His hit summer song “Not Like Us” paves the way for album six.

Shawn Mendes fans are preparing for his fifth album, “Shawn.” His singles “Why Why Why” and “Isn’t That Enough” tease the first peak of the upcoming record set to debut on Oct. 18.

Chappell Roan, a newly-famed sensation of the summer, has many excited for all that the future has in store, including her debut to the VMAs stage on Sept. 11.

The list goes on. Stay tuned for more new music from your favorite artists in the months to come.