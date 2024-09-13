Miami Soccer drops first game of ACC play in heartbreaking fashion

In a dramatic showdown that saw the Miami Hurricanes’ soccer team fall just short, No. 2 Virginia capitalized on a late surge to score two decisive goals in the final 13 minutes, handing Miami a heart-wrenching defeat.

“I am absolutely gutted for our group tonight as the scoreline will not reflect our intensity,” said Head Coach Ken Masuhr to Miami Athletics.

The game was explosive from the beginning, with possession constantly shifting, but Virginia scored an early goal off a free kick 8 minutes into the match. However, this did little to shake keeper Gray Willson’s focus; she quickly rebounded by making an incredible save on a penalty kick minutes later.

Miami’s composition and focus allowed for a breakthrough in the 41st minute–on their 6th corner of the night, Tori Grambo crossed the ball for Crosby Nicholson waiting on the back door, where she scored a beautiful header straight to the back of the net. The goal was Nicholson’s first goal of the season, and only the second goal Virginia has allowed all season.

The Cavaliers sprung back into action though, but not fast enough–a late free kick led Willson to an incredible save in the danger zone with 18 seconds left in the half.

The two teams went into halftime knotted at 1-1.

As Virginia has been a proficient goal scoring team, Miami’s ability to hold them to one goal in the first half is a testament to their skill. The ‘Canes defense was compact and solid; when they lost possession of the ball they pushed players back behind it to stay one step in front of Virginia the entire half.

Miami entered the second half aggressively, coming off strong with the energy from their late first half equalizer.

With more impressive play from both teams and several quality opportunities, it wasn’t until the 77th minute that the tie was broken–Virginia scored, retaking their lead, then extended it by scoring again 2 minutes later.

11 minutes later, the final whistle was called, and the ‘Canes essentially came up short to the Cavaliers. Miami played a fierce game till the end on both the offensive and defensive sides, logging three shots on goal, nine in total, while Virginia totaled seven on goal, 18 in total.



Miami hopes to bounce back from this narrow defeat next week as they return to Cobb Stadium on Thursday, September 19, hosting SMU at 7 p.m.