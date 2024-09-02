Hurricanes Soccer Edges FIU Panthers 1-0 in a Close Match

Another night, another rain delay, another win for the Miami Hurricanes as they defeated the FIU Panthers 1-0 at Cobb Stadium Sunday night with the great play of Freshman Giovana Canali.

“This group continues to improve every match,” said Head Coach Ken Masuhr. “Credit to FIU, as they are a well organized and spirited side. In the end, we felt that we managed the big moments of the match and took our chances with composure. Winning at this level is very difficult, so we are happy with the result and the shut out. We are looking forward to another great crowd on Thursday as we close out non-conference play.”

In another rain filled, rain delayed night in Coral Gables, The Hurricanes came ready to battle their cross-town rival, FIU. As the first whistle sounded, Miami came out with great energy. Keeping possession of the ball mainly in FIU’s side of the field. Midfielder Grace Hurren did a spectacular job of facilitating the ball, making smooth passes.

The Panthers did make it interesting throughout the later part of the first and early part of the second half as their dynamic forwards, Nikole Solis and Noemi Paquin both tallied shots on goal. Credit goes to Miami’s Freshman goalkeeper Gray Wilson who was making her first collegiate start. Wilson was an absolute brick wall, making four registered saves.

In the 68th minute, Cane’ Ciara Alacron stole the ball after a bad mistake by an FIU player, near FIU’s goal, Alacron tapped a beautiful pass to Canali, where she sniped a shot right into the lower right side of the goal. Canali ran to midfield, faced the fans sitting in the rain, and threw up the signature U!

It was all Miami from there on and out. FIU had chances but Miami just kept on playing keep away. The back line for Miami, featuring Florida transfer Tori Grambo, and Adrianna Serna did a stellar job making sure the ball was kept upfield all night.

During the last 15 minutes of the game, FIU players seemed tired out on the pitch and it was all Miami from here on out. As the last whistle blew, the players once again celebrated with Mashur and look to continue to beat up on their non-conference opponents.

Miami will look to make it three in a row when they face Southeastern Louisiana at Cobb Stadium on Thursday night.