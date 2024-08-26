Where should you head to watch the ‘Canes play this fall?

The Miami Hurricanes boast many sports teams that compete in the fall including Football, Soccer, Volleyball, and Track and Field. It can sometimes be difficult to locate where all these different teams play. So, here is your guide to how to get to all of the ‘Canes sporting events this fall.

Football – Hard Rock Stadium

First off, the most complicated one is the Football games. The team plays all of its home games at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. This place is the home for a plethora of concerts and is the home of Miami Dolphins, Miami’s NFL team. The stadium is about 45 minutes from campus but with traffic, it will likely be at least an hour.

For all students, there are buses that escort people to and from the stadium most Saturday mornings. All you need to do is have a ticket to the game and that’s the ticket for the bus. The buses start shuttling people three hours before kickoff and an hour after the end of the game.

If you get one of the first buses out of the lot you may be able to find your way to the tailgating section of the parking lot. But, if you plan on tailgating, it’s best to find your own way there. Additional fees are required when purchasing spots to tailgate at Hard Rock Stadium.

While it’s a trek down to the stadium it’ll be worth it to see new ‘Canes football stars like quarterback Cam Ward and running back Damien Martinez. Hard Rock Stadium features a large section for all the University students. This makes it easy for you and all of your friends to have a fun game day experience.

Soccer/Track and Field – Cobb Stadium

Cobb Stadium is home to the Miami women’s soccer team as well as both men’s and women’s track and field. Cobb Stadium is nestled between Mark Light Field and the Hecht Athletic Center on San Amaro Dr. Cobb Stadium is also right across from University Village.

Miami soccer opens its season on August 15th versus North Florida, this would be the first event open to students to show their support for their sports teams. Miami Soccer hired a new coach in Ken Masuhr, and senior Adrianna Serna is anchoring their defense this season.

Volleyball – Knight Sports Complex

Located in the building just north of Cobb Stadium is the home of Miami Volleyball, within the same complex as the Hecht Athletic Center. The Hurricanes have been playing at the Knight Sports Complex since 2001.

It should be a fun environment as Grace Lopez returns for her sophomore season looking to continue the ‘Canes run of success.

While there are not a ton of home games right away, with the first game being on September 19th, Miami volleyball has a ton of home games from then on out including hopes at a postseason run.

The Hurricanes have a fun group of athletes competing this fall and they need your support. Make sure to come out and show your love for U Miami athletics!