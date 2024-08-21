You’re Invited: Upcoming Events this Fall



With so many events on and off campus in Miami, it may be difficult to decide what to do. Keep reading for a list of some of the most exciting events happening across South Florida this fall:

Homecoming Week

Get ready to show some school spirit during Homecoming week. Students crowd around Lake Osceola to be part of the pronounced excitement throughout campus. This year, join in on the fun from Oct. 21-26.

From the opening ceremony and Homecoming pageant on Monday to the most anticipated football game of the year on Saturday against Florida State, you won’t want to miss your chance to connect with your fellow ’Canes.

If you want to get involved, pageant applications are open now.

Hispanic Heritage Month

Considering Spanish is the most commonly spoken language in Miami, it is no surprise that Hispanic Heritage Month is taken very seriously at UM.

Starting on Sept. 15, student organizations including the Alliance of Latin American Students, Multicultural Student Affairs and the Latin Leadership Community join forces to create programs to commemorate their independence.

Events spanning from Latin Cooking Night to Game Night Social are just two examples of events that cater to bringing us students together as one community.

Miami International Auto Show

Miami is home to one of the largest auto shows in the world. This year, the event will return to Miami Beach from Aug. 30 to Sept. 8.

It is being hosted at the Miami Beach Convention Center and covers over one million square feet. Whether you’re a car fanatic or are searching for a new activity, the new car reveals, test drives and displays of artwork are sure to make for a memorable experience.

Orange Blossom Classic

Sports fans, get ready for the college football kick-off event of the season: the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic. This year, the Alabama State University Hornets will play against the North Carolina Central University Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept.1.

If you’re looking for something fun to do over the long Labor Day weekend, this may be your calling. If you don’t like massive crowds or aren’t the biggest sports fan, stop by the Rat with friends to watch it for a more relaxed experience.

Fantasy Fest

If you love everything Halloween, Fantasy Fest is the place for you. The annual ten-day Halloween party in Key West is why campus turns into a ghost town from Oct. 18-27.

This year, join the fun away from the hustle and bustle of Miami. Fantasy Fest gives you a chance to celebrate Halloween while exploring a new part of Florida.

Miami Carnival

The Miami Carnival is the biggest carnival in the United States. On Oct. 13, enjoy the parade and concert that celebrates several Caribbean countries’ music, costumes, cuisine and customs.

The twelve-hour party, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., is packed with nonstop music featuring The Parade of the Bands, where over 18,000 masqueraders compete to get the trophy and cash prize. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Miami Carnival, so it’s guaranteed to be exciting.

Miami Book Fair

Calling all book fans, the Miami Book Fair is from Nov. 17-24. This massive event gives readers of every genre the chance to explore new titles and meet their favorite authors.

Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus hosts this eight-day festival annually. The highlight of the Miami Book Fair is the Street Fair, which is open this year from Friday to Sunday.

It exhibits booths with new and old books, stationery, planners, journals and any other writing tools you may need. Pro tip: stop by on Friday when Street Fair activities are free.

Miami Art Week

Florida natives know Miami Art Week is seen as one of the covetable art events of the year. Art Basel, Design Miami and Art Miami are a few of the more popular fairs, taking place from Dec. 3-8.

Art Basel is the main event which will occur at the Miami Beach Convention Center where thousands of art dealers, artists, collectors and art fans can browse modern and contemporary art from 277 galleries.

Nearby is Design Miami. It showcases its signature mix of design culture through shoppable items including furniture, lighting, jewelry and textiles. Don’t want to go far? Head to Art Miami, which features a series of outdoor exhibitions with a variation of paintings, drawings and photographic art.

Miami Art Week happens around the same time as final exams.Whether you’re looking for a nice break or trying to find inspiration, clear time to immerse yourself in the artistic talent around you.