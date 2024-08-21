Miami Spice 2024: Where to eat this fall



August and September are arguably the best months of the year for foodies in Miami. Locals and college students alike can enjoy some of the city’s finest dining at a discounted price as a part of the city’s innovative Miami Spice deal.

For over two decades, Miami Spice has offered three-course fixed price menus at Miami’s most sought-after restaurants. There is a $30/$35 brunch and a $45/$60 dinner through Sept. 30.

Here are some of the locations offering this limited-time deal:

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

If sophistication is your idea of ringing in the new year, look no further than Fleming’s. Their $60 prix fix menu is available Sunday through Thursday and is the definition of a demure evening.

Start off with a salad with walnuts, tomatoes, dried cranberries and red onion dressed in a lemon vinaigrette for a light bite before the main course. A petite filet mignon cooked to your liking is sure to melt in your mouth. Finish the meal off with a chocolate gooey brownie for a decadent dessert crowned with honeycomb brittle, chocolate sauce and caramel.

Fleming’s is located at 600 Brickell Ave Suite 150, Miami.

Mayami

Enjoy the live music, brilliant lights and vibrant atmosphere that make this Mexican fusion restaurant a hot spot for dining. Mayami’s $60 dinner is served Sunday through Thursday and is a great option to frequent in Wynwood.

The summer elote is coated with lime mayo, cotija and chile piquin for a spicy start to your meal. Then, order the carnitas if you’re looking for a unique spin on a classic dish. The refried beans, pickled carrots and salsa juevona marry together to create flavor in every bite. Finish off the meal with crispy churros fried to perfection for a sweet end to your experience at Mayami.

Mayami is located at 127 NW 23rd St, Miami.

Kissaki Sushi

As delicious as sushi may be, it’s easy to drop a lot on a meal that might not even leave you feeling full. Now is the time to take advantage of Kissaki’s $45 Miami Spice menu, which offers a great deal for a large amount of food Sunday through Tuesday.

If you’re looking to start with a traditional sushi experience, order the four piece nigiri flight for a selection of the chef’s freshest fish. Then, opt for some cooked fish for your main course with the misco black cod served on a bed of white rice. For dessert, go for the warm peach cobbler soaked with hints of bourbon, cinnamon and Japanese vanilla ice cream.

Kissaki Sushi is located at 500 S Pointe Dr, Ste 160, Miami Beach.

Joe’s Stone Crab

If you’re from Miami or even have just lived here for a few months, you’ve heard of Joe’s Stone Crab. Prices are steep for this iconic seafood restaurant, so foodies should take advantage of its discounted offerings.

The shrimp, grilled or fried, is a popular option for seafood lovers. For a lighter option, try the colorful chopped salad topped with cucumbers, carrots, black olives, tomatoes, eggs, beets, feta cheese and honey-roasted peanuts for some crunch. Finally, you can’t go wrong with the sweet and tangy key lime pie served over a buttery, flakey crust.

Miami Spice $35 lunch is served Friday through Sunday, and $45/$60 dinner is served Wednesday through Sunday.

Joe’s Stone Crab is located at 11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach.

Seaspice

There’s no better way to take in the city than with a meal on the water. Enjoy sites of the skyline reflected on the water during the day or night.

On the $35 lunch menu, start your meal off light with the refreshing cucumber soup garnished with labne, mint and pickled cucumber. You can’t go wrong with the juicy wagyu burger topped with cheddar cheese, shitake mushrooms, crispy potatoes and a creamy truffle aioli. After you’re stuffed from the decadent burger, cleanse your palate with a refreshing bite of the chef’s house-made sorbet.

Lunch is served Tuesday through Friday, while a $60 dinner is offered Tuesday through Sunday.

Seaspice is located at 412 NW North River Drive, Miami.

Fiola

This Italian bistro has earned its status as a go-to restaurant for Miami Spice lovers.

For an appetizer, the Georgia peach gazpacho is the perfect combination of sweet, savory and spicy with red pepper, cucumber, pico de gallo, basil oil and aged balsamic. You will be dreaming of their vodka rigatoni entree made with grey goose vodka, pomodoro, chili and basil. If you like fruity desserts, go for the raspberry panna cotta with hints of white chocolate and fresh raspberries.

Fiola has a $60 dinner served Tuesday through Sunday, a $35 lunch served Tuesday through Friday and a $35 Sunday brunch.

Fiola is located at 1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables.

Reunion Kitchen Bar

The name is fitting for a great restaurant to bring your friends after having been away from them for the summer. Reunion Kitchen offers all of your staple breakfast or brunch items.

The hearty avocado eggs benedict is sure to make for a delicious appetizer. For a sweet bite, be sure to try the matcha french toast, topped with syrup and fresh berries. End off the experience with some french macarons to end your sugar high.

Reunion Kitchen has $30 brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as lunch and dinner options every day of the week.

Reunion Kitchen Bar is located at 18167 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura.

Jaguar

Head to the Grove for a Latin inspired meal. Start off healthy with a quinoa salad made delectable with coleslaw, red peppers, avocado, pickled red onions, pumpkin seeds and a hint of mango.

For your main course, try the salmon accompanied by heart of palm, corn and sweet potatoes all over a tangy lime butter sauce. The flan dessert will leave you speechless with its creamy texture served with an almond and raisin praline for some crunch.

Jaguar has a $35 lunch and $60 dinner menu every day during Miami Spice.

It is located at 3067 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove.