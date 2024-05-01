Harvard, get ready for future mental health counselor, Emily Goldstein

Ever since Emily Goldstein toured the University of Miami, she knew she would spread her love for mental health on campus. In her four years at UM, she has been involved in organizations like Counseling Outreach Peer Education, Miami Motion Dance Team, Delta Delta Delta and various others.

Her extensive resume has led to her recent acceptance and commitment to pursue a master’s degree in human development and education at Harvard University, with future plans to become a mental health counselor.

“This is exactly where you need to be,” Goldstein, a senior studying psychology and community and applied psychological studies, said.

She lives by this motto in every aspect of her life. As the chair of COPE and the vice president of Miami Motion Dance Team, she believes she is always one step closer to where she is meant to be.

Goldstein has taken advantage of many leadership opportunities at UM, climbing her way up from being an introverted student to an influential student leader and role model.

When she is not preparing for Harvard, she’s around campus coordinating outreach events for COPE, like Love Your Body Day and Clothesline Project. You can also find her dancing with the Miami Motion Dance Team at their annual showcase or at a social with Delta Delta Delta.

Goldstein first came into UM as a psychology major, but later switched to community and applied psychological studies and psychology, where she found mentors who helped her grow personally and professionally.

“This major really started changing the way I see the world and the impact it has on individuals,” Goldstein said. “It has really helped me examine my privileges and biases.”

Mental health has always been a passion for Goldstein. She joined COPE, a group of mental health peer educators on campus, in her sophomore year with the hope of making a difference for the student body.

“I really wanted to immerse myself fully and play a part in destigmatizing these issues,” Goldstein said, “Even just helping one person is making a difference.”

Before her senior year, Goldstein applied to be a part of COPE’s E-board. To her surprise, she got the position of Outgoing Chair, which really helped her develop her leadership skills.

“Being chair of COPE really helped me understand my own visions and share them with others,” Goldstein said. “I explored my love for COPE even more and all I could do for UM.”

COPE has given Goldstein countless memorable opportunities, but the one that makes her most proud is talking to the U.S. Surgeon General about mental health and loneliness in students.

“Being in a position where I represented COPE made me feel so proud of myself and for my fellow members. It’s something I’ll never forget,” Goldstein said.

Another achievement that makes her feel proud is being a part of the Dean’s list and honor rolls, but she recognizes that pieces of paper are not all she is taking from UM when she leaves.

“Receiving those feels like my efforts are being recognized, but I will certainly remember the other little things, the people I met and everything that impacted me,” Goldstein said. “As amazing as the awards are, they are not everything.”