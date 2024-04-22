Miami’s offensive onslaught results in a 17-5 victory over Louisville

The Miami Hurricanes got off to a rocky start as starting pitcher Herick Hernandez gave up one run in the bottom of the first but was able to get out of the jam, leaving two stranded. The ‘Canes went three up and three down in the bottom of the first, and Louisville extended its lead to 3-0 in the top of the second from a two-RBI triple to left field by Dylan Hoy.

The bats came alive for the ‘Canes in the bottom of the second, as Dorian Gonzalez Jr. led off the inning with a double to center field. Jack Scanlon followed with a double to left field, which brought in Lucas Costello to make it 3-1.

Jacoby Long made his mark on the game by driving a single up the middle, scoring both Lorenzo Carrier and Jason Torres, tying the ballgame up at three. Edgardo Villegas laid down a bunt, which, after various throwing errors, ended up scoring Antonio Jimenez. A Daniel Cuvet strikeout ended the Hurricanes’ big bottom of the second.

Hernandez threw a flawless third inning, and the ‘Canes tacked on eight runs in the bottom of the third, headlined by several walks, wild pitches and a huge Cuvet double down the line, which brought in two.

Miami’s pitching continued to thrive, as Hernandez threw another shutout inning in the top of the fourth.

Carrier kicked off the bottom of the fourth with a single to right field and was further brought home by a deep two-run home run to left field by Jimenez.

The Cardinals struck back in the top of the fifth, putting up two runs to make it 14-5. Cuvet blasted a home run to right field in the bottom of the sixth, extending UM’s lead to 17-5.

UM’s Ben Chestnutt entered the game in the seventh to close out the ballgame, and he was able to do so with ease.

The ‘Canes will next play an out-of-conference game against Florida Atlantic at home on Tuesday, April 23.