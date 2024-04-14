Faye Webster creates magic at Miami Beach Bandshell

Twenty-six-year-old indie artist Faye Webster took to the stage at Miami Beach Bandshell on March 27 to complete the second show of her U.S. tour. Webster sang songs from her latest album, “Underdressed at the Symphony.”

Although she only released the album on March 1, fans easily recognized the songs and proved their love with each memorized lyric.

The singer-songwriter emerged from backstage surrounded by a cascade of purple lights that engulfed the whole room. The beginning notes of “But Not Kiss” encompassed the small theater as she took her place in the center, surrounded by her lively band members.

With mellow, mesmerizing music best described as dreamy indie-folk, Webster’s voice was faint and angelic, but energies were high as loyal fans sang — and even screamed — along with every word.

The music provided a sense of stillness and relief for fans as they swayed along to songs such as “Right Side of My Neck” and “In a Good Way.” Stunning backdrops with flickering flames and starry constellations transported the room into a dream-like realm.

Webster alternated between piano and guitar, which provided beautiful accompaniments to her voice. Her mastery of the three cements her as a one-of-a-kind artist with her own unique sound. It is no surprise that the show was sold out.

However, several attendees were critical of the brevity of the concert, as it was only one hour long. Webster’s discography is not extensive, but the concert could have benefitted from a few more songs.

Despite the brief duration, the energy and passion exchanged between Webster and her fans created an atmosphere of intimacy and connection that is rarely found in larger venues. It wasn’t just a performance: it was a shared moment of vulnerability and emotion.

Webster’s relatable lyrics offer a heartfelt representation of the human experience, especially that of a young woman, and fans feel seen and understood by her work.

Her ability to captivate an audience with her soulful voice and introspective lyrics is a testament to her talent as a musician and performer.

As the concert drew to a close and the final notes of “Kingston” faded into the night, I was left impressed by Webster’s ability and talent.