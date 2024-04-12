Hot Board 1.0: Who is Miami MBB targeting in the transfer portal?

Luke Sims also contributed to this report.

A disappointing season for Miami men’s basketball has led to an offseason of hopeful improvement, as the coaching staff’s priority turns to bettering the team.

With the incoming additions of highly-ranked recruits Jalil Bethea and Austin Swartz, Miami will also look toward an increasing pool of talented players in the transfer portal to sure up its roster going into the 2024-25 season. Here are a few names to look out for in the coming weeks and months.

Adou Thiero, Guard, Kentucky Wildcats

The 6-foot-8 guard has entered his name into the transfer portal and the NBA draft, so Miami will have to monitor that situation as the draft approaches.

Thiero is a do-it-all player. The sophomore can rebound, defend and play multiple positions due to his size as a guard.

His three-point shooting leaves a bit to be desired, but Thiero has shown prowess in almost all other areas of the game and would be a welcomed addition to a Miami team whose depth was paper-thin by the end of the season.

Thiero averaged 7.2 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting a solid 49.2% from the field in 21.3 minutes per game last season with the Wildcats.

Miami is looking to get bigger this offseason, and a tall, skilled guard like Thiero has all the offerings that the Hurricanes want. Miami has already reached out to Thiero among a myriad of other notable programs, such as Oregon, Arizona and Gonzaga, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Tre Dinkins, Guard, Canisius Golden Griffins

Dinkins is a name that falls under the radar, as he played last season for a less-than-stellar Canisius team. However, he showed off his scoring ability, averaging 15.4 points per game while shooting 41% on field goal attempts and 36.5% from behind the arc.

Dinkins’ play landed him Third-Team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference recognition, as he led his team in scoring, assists and three-pointers made. He is only 6-foot-2, but his consistent scoring ability is impossible to ignore, as he scored over 20 points in six games last season and even put up a 17-point performance against Syracuse.

Dinkins has received attention from notable mid-majors and prominent programs alike, with Miami right in the mix.

“They’re definitely someone to consider,” Dinkins told Izubee Charles of On3 when asked about his interest in joining Miami.

Jahsean Corbett, Guard, Chicago State Cougars

Another tall guard with lots of skill is Corbett from Chicago State. While the level of competition may not have been the greatest for Corbett, his skills would transfer well to Division I and Miami basketball.

Last season at Chicago State, Corbett averaged 15.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while leading a subpar Cougars team. Corbett’s outside shooting could use some work, as he only shot 28.7% from three-point land.

Corbett does a tremendous job of using his size on the defensive end of the ball to get rebounds and help in zone schemes.

Another connection Corbett has to Miami is that he used to play for Showtime Ballers, the travel basketball program that Miami guard Paul Djobet and center Lynn Kidd played for. The 6-foot-7 junior would get a chance to return to Florida, where he is originally from.

Nicholas Boyd, Guard, Florida Atlantic

A New York native, Boyd would get a chance to stay in South Florida. Boyd comes from a crosstown rival in FAU. With a change in head coach, Boyd, along with many of his teammates, hit the transfer portal in search of a new home.

Boyd could excel in the role that former Miami guard Bensley Joseph filled for the ’Canes – a strong defensive presence with the ability to shoot the three ball.

Last season for the Owls, Boyd averaged 9.3 points per game, making 34.1% of his three-point shots and 40% the season before.

Boyd would also come to Miami with Final Four experience. The sophomore went to the Final Four with the Owls in 2023 and was in the NCAA tournament this past season, where his team was bounced in the first round. Having someone with experience in that environment would be pivotal for the group of young players Miami has coming in.

After Miami got some size in the portal early on with the additions of Kidd and forward Brandon Johnson, it is now targeting guards who could help the team both in shooting and depth.