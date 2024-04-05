Miami announces hiring of WBB head coach Tricia Cullop

Miami has hired Tricia Cullop to become the next head coach for Miami women’s basketball, the school announced on Friday.

Cullop spent 16 seasons at Toledo and is the Rockets’ all-time winningest head coach. Known as one of the most successful mid-major coaches in the country, Cullop transformed the Midwest program to national prominence.

“We are excited to welcome Tricia to the University of Miami family,” Miami Athletic Director Dan Radakovich said. “Tricia is a proven winner who understands what it takes to build a championship culture, develop talent, mentor student-athletes, and generate excitement around a program.”

During her 16 seasons with the team, the 52-year-old was named MAC Coach of the Year six times, leading Toledo to 11 postseason trips, five MAC regular-season championships, two MAC tournament championships and an NJIT championship in 2011.

Cullop takes over as the eighth coach in Miami’s program history after Katie Meier retired following the 2023-2024 season.

“This opportunity is a dream come true,” Cullop said. “Miami has a world-class education, winning tradition, competes in the one of top conferences in the country, and is in a beautiful location. While I will be eternally grateful for the opportunity given to me by the University of Toledo 16 years ago, I am also extremely excited for the challenge of what lies ahead.”

In the 2023-2024 season, Cullop led Toledo to a 28-6 record while going 17-1 in conference play. In the past three seasons, the Rockets have had 86 wins. After finishing the year 19-12 and being bounced in the second round of the ACC tournament, the Hurricanes got a coach who built a perennial winner.

With the transfer portal opening up and Miami having some roster spots to fill, the ‘Canes have a leader with a strong background and national respect.