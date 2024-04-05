Celebrate Earth Month in Miami with this calendar of events

If you’re looking to get involved in a cleanup or learn a little bit more about the Earth people call home, check out some of these events on and off campus.

University of Miami Events

The events are listed in chronological order and require registration through the UM Earth Month link.

Mangrove Planting With Eco

April 6, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Student Government ECO Agency, alongside Coral Gables Vice Mayor, Rhonda Anderson, and Miami Dade County Artist in Residence, Xavier Cortada, are planting mangroves to help provide a natural barrier to storm surge.

Ocean Awareness Week

April 8-13

A week celebrating the oceans on campus. For more information follow @oaw.umiami on Instagram.

Sea Secrets with Dr. Soden

April 9, 6.30 p.m.

The Rosenstiel School will be hosting “Climate Engineering: A Bold Idea Whose Time Has Come?” and Dr. Soden in a discussion on climate engineering in a dramatically warming planet.

Sustainability Panel

April 11, 9:30 AM-6:30 PM

The University of Miami School of Education and Human Development’s Sport Administration Program is hosting its Global Sport Industry Conference (SIC) including a “Green Future Forum” panel.

Butterfly Garden 101

April 12, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Come learn about butterfly garden design with Giselle Jordan, Master Gardener at the Miami Dade IFAS extension. Join us in room 250 of the Campos Sano Building (1300 Campo Sano Ave, map).

Miami Clean Energy Summit

April 15, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The University of Miami Clean Energy Summit focuses on the role of Miami in leading the way for clean energy and sustainable city approaches. Members of the government, academia, local community centers and the energy sector will be in attendance.

Arbor Day Concert

April 18, 6 p.m.

The event will include a land acknowledgement at the Arboretum Stone Circle and include a concert from Frost School of Music artist Jasmine Harris.

Beekeeping 101 at Richter

April 23, 1-2 PM

Learn the basics of beekeeping with proud honeybee colony owner Ray Santamaria.

Visit Florida Power & Light’s Miami-Dade Solar Energy Center

April 24, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

As a part of the FPL SolarTogether program, students are invited to tour one of the largest solar centers in the country. Limited spots are available.

‘Canes Day of Service

April 20, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Alumni and students will be planting and gardening throughout the UM campus to beautify areas of campus in partnership with SG ECO Agency, in partnership with Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. A butterfly garden will also be planted.

UM Surfrider Earth Day Coastal Cleanup

April 21, 10am – 2pm

UM Surfrider is hosting a series of coastal cleanups at Black Point Marina and Chapman Park in honor of Earth Day on April 21, 2024. Join us to help keep our South Florida coastal ecosystems clean, beautiful, and free from plastic pollution.

Registration: https://tinyurl.com/surfriderearthday

Earth Day Fair

April 22, 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

One of the biggest Earth Day events on campus, students, faculty, staff, vendors and community partners will table in the center of campus to talk about everything climate change and Earth related.

Resilience in the built and natural environments

April 24, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This one day symposium hosted by the University of Miami’s Climate Resilience Academy will look at smart-land use and sustainable infrastructure to build a resilient community.

Events throughout Miami-Dade

Everglades Dark Sky Week and Month

The month long celebration will feature an event April 8 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Naranja Branch Library with telescopes to view the sky and space science experts to discuss the negative impacts of light pollution.

Coral Gable Green Events

Coral Gables is hosting events to remove invasive plants, participating in the Great American Cleanup and a drive-through recycling event.

Day In The Dirt With The Underline

April 6 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Down in the Dirt allows locals to plant native Florida species and clean up the existing greenery running under the metroline.

Miami Clean Ups

A full list of these events and their details can be found at this link with a shortened version below.

Haulover Park Coastal Clean-Up: April 6, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Homestead Bayfront Park Clean-Up: April 6, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Miami Waterkeeper Kayak Clean-Up: April 6, Crandon Marina in Key Biscayne from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Baynanza: Biscayne Bay Clean Up Day: April 13 9 a.m. to noon.

Black Point Park Coastal Clean-Up: April 13 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Earth Day Celebrations

International Big Mamma Day Earth Day Festival

April 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This celebration of Miccosukee culture and the environment will take place at the Miccosukee Indian Village, at Mile Marker 36 on Highway 41.

Miami-Dade County Parks Earth Day Celebration

April 20 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Plant native species and clean up trash in the Pine Rocklands.

Earth Day 2024: Presented By FPL SolarNow At Frost Science

April 21,11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science hosts a hands-on experience and Earth Day celebration.

Earth Day Celebration At The Miami Beach Bandshell

April 21, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Enjoy free music, yoga and a beach cleanup. Tickets are required.

Race For Our Future Earth Day 5K

April 21, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The CLEO Institute hosts a 5k to raise funds for climate resilience education.

Surfrider Climate Action Program Launch in Miami & Dune Restoration

April 20, 8am-10am

The event will feature guest speakers, followed by a restoration event that will include both native planting and invasive species removal, and you’re invited to join us! The location is South Beach at 5th Street for the first hour and then 6th Street for the restoration event.

Climate Action Program Launch Registration Link