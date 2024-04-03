Miami pitching excels, but the bats can’t finish the job in 3-0 loss to FAU

Miami (15-13) traveled up to Boca Raton to take on cross-town rival FAU (17-9) Tuesday night. A strong pitching effort wasn’t enough, as the Hurricanes’ offense struggled in the 3-0 loss.

Redshirt freshman Ashton Crowther was the star for the Canes’ tonight. In his third career start, Crowther pitched 6 1/3 innings, holding the Owls to two runs. The Florida native fanned five batters, setting down 10 Owls in a row from the fourth frame into the seventh.

In his first start of the season, redshirt senior Benjamin Smith was in command from the start.

The right-hander had not pitched more than three innings in a game this season but pitched five shutout innings against the Owls. Smith only allowed three hits, throwing 41 of his 56 pitches for strikes.

The third inning belonged to the Owls. An RBI single from sophomore Patrick Ward and a run-scoring double from junior John Schroeder would’ve been enough, but an insurance run in the eighth from senior second baseman Christian Adams was the final scoring of the night.

Offensively, Miami went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. A few reckless baserunning decisions cost UM’s offense, and it couldn’t bounce back.

The Hurricanes get back on the road this Friday. Miami heads up to Durham, N.C. for another top-10 series to take on No. 9 Duke. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. at Jack Coombs Field.