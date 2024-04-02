Track and field continue to break records in first road meet of the season

Miami took the road and made a visit to Gainesville for the Florida Relays on Friday and Saturday. The weekend wasn’t the strongest all around, but several built off a strong last week, with four Hurricanes etching their names into the record books.

Florida State transfer Milton Ingraham II continued to build on a strong start to his season. Coming off a meet where he claimed second all-time in the outdoor discus, he took another leap. With a throw of 60.99m, Ingraham came in first for the meet and now holds the record in the event over Jeff Williams, who set it in 2022.

Junior Austen Cannon, after a second-place finish in the 5000m last week, also jumped from second all-time to first. His time of 14:15.28 beat his previous best by 16 seconds and propelled him over Sean Grossman’s record set back in 2018.

The weekend also had a couple of great outdoor season debuts. Sophomore Gabriella Grissom, with a time of 2:04.60, is now tied for second all-time with Thandi Stewart’s mark from 2014. Grissom had only taken part in the 400m back a couple weeks ago during the Hurricane Invitational.

Sophomore Kennedy Sauder finished in second for the high jump with a height of 2.16 meters and is now third all-time in the event. This was his first meet since earning an All-American nod at the NCAA Indoor Championships at the beginning of the month.

Track and field had some other impressive performances outside of those too. In the long jump, freshman Ashton Torns’ jump of 7.37m got him second place. Senior Solomon Strader, with a time of 46.46, earned a fourth-place finish. The women’s 4x400m team, made up of Grissom, senior Kennedy Brace, UCLA transfer Makenzy Pierre-Webster and Indiana transfer Alyssa Robinson, finished in third place.

Arizona State transfer Christina Warren had a very impressive day. She first participated in the 100m hurdles and earned a personal best of 13.64 seconds. Less than an hour later, she participated in the triple jump and placed sixth of 28 with a distance of 12.85m.

The ‘Canes will return to Miami next weekend for the Hurricane Alumni Invitational on April 5 and 6. It is their last home meet of the season.