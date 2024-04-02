SOC hosts career fair for students after last year’s absence

At this year’s Communication, Media and Entertainment Career Fair, students gathered in the courtyard of the School of Communication dressed in business attire, eager to meet and present themselves to a variety of PR agencies and news companies to secure themselves a future internship or job.

This past Thursday, March 28, the School of Communication gave students the opportunity to sign up for this event through career website Handshake to learn about professional opportunities in the greater Miami area and to meet professionals in their field of interest.

Some of the various companies at this event included ANDER & Co., Avenue Z, Cox Media Group, Inter Miami CF, Max Borges Agency, VLTED and WLRN News.

This year’s career fair comes as last year the School of Communication did not host one, due to the former communications recruiter at Toppel Career Center leaving the role.

Audrey Carballo, programs manager for the Office of Career Services & Internships for the School of Communication, worked closely with other staff to help put this event together.

“We worked with faculty who have a connection to the industry, since there are a lot of professors of practice, to bring these companies here,” said Carballo.

“Knowing that these employers want to hire UM students is the biggest thing, and they are so excited to join us today.”

The School of Communication focused the fair on current juniors and seniors who are seeking internships and possible jobs after graduation. The exposure to these companies, many of which have great prominence in the Miami area, allows students to bring their education at UM to the job market.

Students were asked to do prior research on the employers that were going to be at the event, dress in business attire and bring paper copies of their resumes to hand to companies of their interest.

As of now, the School of Communication is planning to do another event in the fall on a larger scale than this spring event.

“This is a smaller scale than we hoped for, but we are doing one in the fall around September or October, being more personalized to each different major,” Carballo said.