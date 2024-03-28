Nijel Pack announces intent to return to Miami for final season

Nijel Pack has announced that he is returning to Miami for his final year of college basketball.

“I am back!” Pack said on social media. “Going into my final season, my focus is on getting healthy and leading our team to compete at the highest level in every aspect of the game, every day. Glory to God.”

In 24 games this past season, Pack averaged 13.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest. Pack was the team’s third-leading scorer and its top assist guy. Pack’s season-high came against his former team when he scored 28 points in the Baha Mar Classic versus Kansas State.

The Indianapolis native dealt with a plethora of nagging injuries throughout the season that kept him out of key games. Pack’s absence is a big reason the Hurricanes saw such a fall from grace.

Pack’s decision is a big one for the outlook of the team. Miami is still awaiting decisions from Matthew Cleveland, Norchad Omier, Wooga Poplar and Kyshawn George.

With Pack in the fold and the stellar recruiting class coming in, the ‘Canes could be forming one of the most dangerous backcourts in college basketball.

With all the uncertainty about the players in the portal, getting a commitment to return from Pack is huge for the program.