Miami lands Virginia Tech transfer Lynn Kidd

While the Miami Hurricanes have lost a plethora of players to the transfer portal, they added a transfer to their roster on Wednesday.

The Hurricanes and head coach Jim Larrañaga received a commitment from Virginia Tech forward Lynn Kidd. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound center comes to Miami after three years at Virginia Tech.

“We are extremely happy to have Lynn join us because he is an incredibly gifted offensive scorer around the basket and who I considered the most improved player in the ACC this past season,” Larrañaga said in a Miami Athletics release. “He has put in the work to take his game to the next level. His work ethic is unmatched and he will bring maturity and four years of ACC experience to our team.”

Last season for the Hokies, Kidd averaged 13.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 66.8% from the field. The Gainesville, Fla. native played in 33 games for the Hokies while playing an average of 23.2 minutes per contest. The big man secured five double-doubles, five 20-point games and 24 double-digit scoring outputs.

The addition of Kidd helps to make up for the losses of Michael Nwoko and AJ Casey. It is still unknown whether Norchad Omier will return, but Kidd helps to soften the blow regardless.

Kidd fits the style of basketball the ‘Canes want to play. The ability to move in transition and push the pace is something Miami wants to do, and Kidd slides into that scheme seamlessly.

Kidd has never attempted a three-pointer in his four years of college basketball. He spent his freshman year at Clemson before transferring to Virginia Tech, and he’ll stick in the ACC for his final season.

Kidd is likely the first of several Miami additions through the transfer portal. Miami is targeting size, and Kidd certainly brings that.