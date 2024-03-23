Ally Stedman enters the transfer portal for the second consecutive season

For Hurricanes head coach Katie Meier was ecstatic with her off-season pickup of Junior guard Ally Stedman in April of 2023. The Utah native averaged 15.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per contest in her sophomore season with the Pepperdine Waves. However, after averaging just 2.2 points in 26 contests for the Hurricanes, Stedman has decided to enter the transfer portal for a second consecutive offseason.

Stedman took more of a backseat role on this guard-loaded Hurricanes roster. Meier consistently ran a veteran four-guard rotation throughout the season in the starting five, consisting of juniors Ja’leah Williams, Jasmyne Roberts, Lashae Dwyer, and fifth-year senior Jaida Patrick.

Stedman averaged 10 minutes per game this season compared to her 33.3 the previous season. Her field goal percentage lowered 11.6 percent, and her three-point percentage dropped 12.5 percent. She was a 34.5 percent shooter with the Waves and shot 22% from beyond the arc as a Cane.

Her best contest was a loss to No. 10 Baylor, in which she shot 4-of-7 from the field and scored 11 points in 19 minutes.

Stedman will look for a new home to play her senior season.