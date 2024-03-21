Record books re-written in opener for outdoor track and field season

With the sun shining and a bright season ahead, Miami’s outdoor track and field stepped into Cobb Stadium and made history throughout the weekend. On Friday alone, there were five ‘Canes who broke into Miami’s outdoor top-six overall for the weekend.

The throwers were the highlight of the day. Florida State transfer and grad student Milton Ingraham launched the discus 58.20 meters (m) and launched himself into third all-time in the discus throw with his second-place finish. Junior Erikka Hill, with a second-place finish of her own, recorded 60.66m in the women’s hammer throw, a new personal best that places her at fifth all time. Heath Vernor recorded 56.27m in the men’s hammer throw, putting himself at fifth all time now. Vernor also got third in men’s discus, with a distance of 46.59m.

On Friday, in the pole vault, freshman Brianna Isa took the spot for the fifth-highest pole vault in outdoor school history, with her final height of 3.35m.

Moving on to the track, another freshman made a mark. Maddie Scheier, with her time of 9:50.33 in the 3000m, took seventh on the day and fifth all-time in the outdoor record books. The next day, senior Solomon Strader in the 200m, with a wind-time of 21.03, now holds the No. 5 spot in outdoor school history.

Outside of the record-breakers, there were several other standout performances from the weekend.

Miami took the top two spots in the women’s 400m, with Makenzy Pierre-Webster (52.40) and Gabrielle Grissom (53.67) both earning new personal bests. Pierre-Webster’s time ranks first in the ACC this season. She also earned an ACC track Athlete of the Week recognition because of this.

Freshman Ace Malone, who brought home ACC Rookie of the Week honors, took sixth in the 200m with a time of 20.83. Christina Warren finished in fifth place and clocked 13.69 in the 100m hurdles.

Miami returns to Cobb Stadium next weekend for the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational on March 23.