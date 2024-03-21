Jakai Robinson marks yet another ‘Cane entering the transfer portal

Redshirt sophomore guard Jakai Robinson has entered the transfer portal, ending a three-year stint with the Miami Hurricanes.

Robinson is a former four-star recruit from the class of 2021, ranked as the 83rd-best player in the country by 247Sports three years ago.

Robinson appeared in 24 games over the past two seasons and 17 games this year, playing for a bench unit that struggled for Miami all season. In 7.2 minutes per contest, Robinson averaged 1.0 points and 1.1 rebounds per game while shooting 36.8% from the field.

Robinson did see a slightly increased role as the season went on and injuries ramped up for the Hurricanes, seeing around 10 minutes per night over the final nine games of the season as he averaged 1.4 points during that stretch. Robinson is now the fifth Miami player to enter his name into the transfer portal following a massively disappointing sub .500 campaign.

The Hurricanes are a team to look out for in the transfer portal in the coming months with several roster spots left vacant for potential newcomers.