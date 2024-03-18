Christian Watson and AJ Casey to enter transfer portal

Miami basketball suffered two more losses today, this time off the court.

Sophomores Christan Watson and AJ Casey announced they are entering the transfer portal. Both will have two years of eligibility remaining after their time in Coral Gables.

Watson, a guard, averaged 2.8 points, and 1.5 rebounds in 12.7 minutes this season for the Hurricanes. Watson appeared in 24 games with one start this past year for Miami. The Lanham, Maryland native struggled to find a consistent role in the Miami backcourt. Watson’s true shooting percentage of 46.9 was the second-lowest on the team, and he could not be relied on to put in a consistent defensive effort.

It is a similar story for Casey. The forward from Chicago averaged 2.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 23 games for the ‘Canes this year. Casey was a unique player for Miami as one of its only big men. The combo forward/center did a solid job backing up Omier at times but saw freshman Michael Nwoko take a lot of his minutes.