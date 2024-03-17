UNC blows out Miami in series finale 18-6

The Miami Hurricanes failed to secure a series sweep, but they secured their second consecutive top-15 series win in the past two weekends with a loss Sunday versus North Carolina 18-6.

“That was a good old-fashioned you-know-what,” head coach J.D. Arteaga said. “We came out the same as we always do, ready to play and going for the series sweep. Today, the game got out of hand when the bullpen came in and got really sloppy and didn’t pitch well at all and really didn’t give us a chance to come back.”

While Miami kept it close in the first few innings, the North Carolina bats broke out with 11 runs over the 5th and 6th innings. Left fielder Gavin Gallaher led the Tar Heels’ offensive explosion, finishing with a career-high four hits and six RBI, including a grand slam in the fifth inning. This performance followed a Saturday night performance in which Miami held the Tarheels to a single run.

The usually reliable Herrick Hernandez only pitched three ⅓ innings and was tagged with the loss (2-2). Hernandez allowed five runs before being pulled for Ben Chestnutt.

Even with the disappointing finale ending, this is another marquee win for the ‘Canes. The team moves to 4-2 in ACC play and 11-8 overall. Few would have predicted that Miami’s team would start this well against quality teams like Virginia and UNC.

The Hurricanes have a quick turnaround and will host local rival FIU on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Mark Light Field.

All stats and data via ESPN and the Miami Hurricanes unless otherwise noted.