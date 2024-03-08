Comeback ‘Canes beat Skyhawks, 7-6

There is one thing for sure about the J.D. Arteaga–led Hurricanes: they can never be count out.

Miami (7-5) came back down 6-1 and scored six unanswered runs to take down Stonehill (3-5), 7-6.

A five-run seventh inning brought Miami back. Started by a Blake Cyr three-run home run, Miami got two more runs from a walk and a wild-pitch to tie the game at six. A Daniel Cuvet RBI single broke the tie in the eighth inning, and the Hurricanes closed it out in the ninth inning.

Stonehill came out loose and scored a run in every inning up to the fifth inning. First baseman Trey Ciulla-Hall sparked rallies for the Skyhawks, hitting two separate two-out doubles. Freshman starter Braydon Grey shut down Miami, only giving up one earned run on three hits in four and ⅔ innings pitched.

A multitude of Miami relief pitchers stepped up toward the end of the game. Redshirt freshman Ashton Crowther got Miami out of a jam in the fifth inning, and in his first appearance of the season, Brian Walters struck out the side in the seventh inning.

Nick Robert, got the win as the 6-foot-6 true freshman seems to be a sure thing. Robert gave up no hits on three strikeouts for one and ⅓ inning pitched.

Cyr showed discipline at the plate and had his first big game of the year. He finished with two hits, four RBIs and two walks.

Ben Chesnutt got the start on the mound for Miami. The senior pitcher gave up two earned runs on five hits and two walks in two and ⅔ innings.

Miami gets ready for ACC play against No. 13 Virginia this Friday at Mark Light Field. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.