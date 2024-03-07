Hurricanes golf struggle in Gainesville, finish in 9th

The Miami Hurricanes golf team traveled to Gainesville, Fla. and struggled for the second tournament in a row.

The ‘Canes finished ninth out of 14 teams in the Gator Invitational at 26-over par at 866. The Gators Invitational took place over two days but was a 54-hole event.

After finishing the fall semester with force, the goal was to carry that momentum into the spring. After starting off on the right foot at the UCF Challenge, they’ve stumbled since then.

Once again, senior Sara Byrne led the way for the Hurricanes, yielding herself yet another top-10 finish. After a first-round 66, Byrne found herself just one shot behind the leader; however, back-to-back over-par rounds dropped her back to even par. Byrne finished the tournament in a tie for eighth place, just six shots behind the leader. Byrne continues an impressive streak of golf after winning ACC golfer of the month.

Sophomore Olivia Grønborg finished in a tie for 30th place at six-over par. After a first-round 77, Grønborg bounced back with rounds of 71 and 68 to limit the damage. The sophomore will look to build on the two-under 68 as the spring goes on.

Freshman Rebekah Gardener finished at 11-over-par in a tie for 45th place. Gardener shot rounds of 72, 75 and 74.

German freshman Sophie Bierstorfer finished in a tie for 48th place at 13-over par. After an opening round of 78, Bierstorfer limited the damage and shot 71 and 74 in the final two rounds.

Freshman Barbora Bukájová finished at 20-over par and tied for 60th place.

The Hurricanes will have a week-and-a-half off before they travel to Charleston, South Carolina for the Briar’s Creek Invitational. The tournament will take place on March 11 and 12.