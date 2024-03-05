Tragic and immeasurable loss as student struck and killed by car

The University of Miami is mourning the death of senior mathematics and psychology major Daniel Bishop, who passed away Monday morning after being struck by a car while riding a scooter to campus near Coral Gables Senior High School.

The news was announced to students at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in an email from interim Provost Guillermo Prado and senior vice president for student affairs & alumni engagement, Patricia Whitely.

The email detailed Bishop’s extensive involvements at UM. He was the chair of Hurricane Productions, a President’s 100 tour guide, Orientation Leader and an It’s On Us Ambassador, among others.

“Danny was a role model, investing in what he loved and working hard to create a caring ‘Cane community,” the email read.

“He was a student leader who would rise by uplifting others. Whatever he did was with authenticity and he cared for everyone he interacted with and tackled each task he undertook with determination.”

Beyond his leadership roles, Bishop was driven by and committed to the study of mathematics, maintaining a near-perfect GPA and earning a spot on the President’s Honor Roll almost every semester. He also started his own math tutoring company and had secured a post-graduate job as a math teacher at local K-12 private school Gulliver Preparatory.

He was originally from Coral Springs, Florida, and attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the 2018 Valentine’s Day shooting that killed 17 students and faculty and injured 17 others.

“His friends shared that Danny was filled with positivity and passion for life,” the email continued.

“Often, you would find him at Richter Library tutoring many of his fellow students, and then hear him at a Hurricane Productions event belting out his signature ‘Woo!’”

During his time at UM, Bishop affected many students’ lives, including The Miami Hurricane’s news editor, Caroline Val.

“Daniel was a very close friend of mine, and one of the very first friends I made after I transferred to UM. He was the type of person who would keep dino nuggies and ice cream sandwiches in his fridge and make time for every one of his students and friends, even with his crazy schedule,” Val said.

“I was lucky enough to be at almost every one of his birthdays and celebrate the amazing life he led. I already miss him so much, but it’s beautiful to see how many people he’s touched with his kind heart, his witty humor and unwavering determination.”

The accident is currently under investigation by the CGPD. This is a developing story, with more details to come soon.

As of now, The Hurricane knows the accident involving a motor vehicle occurred at Le Jeune Road and Altara Avenue, according to a post on X by the Coral Gables Police Department. A public meeting was held by the Florida Department of Transportation on Jan. 23, 2023, to discuss pedestrian safety improvements on these streets. The plans included the construction of medians, pedestrian countdown signals, improved signage and upgraded curve ramps. Construction is set to begin in November 2025.

A celebration of Bishop’s life will be held by the University, with details also yet to be announced. In the meantime, It’s On Us will host a candlelight vigil tonight, Tuesday, March 5, at 6:45 p.m. at the Rock Plaza. All students are welcome to attend.

The University has also compiled a list of resources for students including:

Counseling Center

305-284-5511 (After-hours hotline available)

University Chaplains

General University grief resources

Speaking Grief website

Editor’s Note

Daniel was a well-known and impactful student here at the University of Miami and was known by members of our staff. When the time is right, The Miami Hurricane will attempt to capture his life and legacy at UM with words and photos. In the meantime, if you have any stories, memories or pictures you would like to share of Daniel, please contact editor@themiamihurricane.com.

Managing Editor Lauren Ferrer contributed to the reporting for this article.



This story was updated to the reflect the change in location of the vigil from Lake Osceola to the Rock Plaza.